Inspector Rishi Season 1 Full Series Leaked Online In HD For Free Download Hours After OTT Debut

Inspector
Rishi
Season
1
Web
Series
Leaked
For
Free
Download:
Inspector
Rishi
is
the
latest
mystery
horror-thriller
starring
Naveen
Chandra,
which
made
its
much-awaited
OTT
debut
on
Amazon
Prime
Video
on
March
29.
Featuring
Naveen
Chandra
among
other
notable
actors,
this
series
was
created
by
J.S.
Nandhini,
who
wrote
and
directed
season
1.
Inspector
Rishi
Season
1
Premise
In
a
small
mountain
village,
a
forest
spirit
called
Vanaratchasi
or
Vanarakshasi
allegedly
kills
the
habitants
one
after
the
other.
A
crime
branch
inspector
named
Rishi
Nandhan
sets
out
to
investigate
the
series
of
murders
with
two
Sub-Inspectors
Ayyanar
and
Chitra.
Inspector
Rishi
Season
1
Leaked
Online
The
first
season
has
10
episodes
and
all
the
episodes
have
been
leaked
online
for
free
download,
within
a
few
hours
after
its
digital
streaming
debut.
Several
piracy
websites
have
copied
the
entire
content
of
the
Inspector
Rishi
Season
1
web
series
and
shared
it
with
unauthorized
sources
for
distribution.
The
links
to
Inspector
Rishi
Season
1
leaked
content
are
all
over
the
internet,
enabling
the
users
to
watch
and
download
it.
Inspector
Rishi
Season
1
Cast
The
web
series
stars
Naveen
Chandra
as
Rishi
Nandhan,
Srikrishna
Dayal
as
Sathya,
Kanna
Ravi
as
Ayyanar,
Malini
Jeevarathnam
as
Chitra,
Sunaina
Yella
as
Kathy,
Kumaravel
as
Ifan,
Harini
Sundararajan
as
Viji,
Semmalar
Annam
as
Mangai,
Misha
Ghoshal
as
Yamuna,
and
Gajaraj
as
Vinod
among
others
in
prominent
roles.
Inspector
Rishi
Crew
Written
and
directed
by
J.S
Nandhini,
the
movie's
music
and
background
score
was
composed
by
Ashwath.
Shukdev
Lahiri,
J.S.
Nandhini,
and
Jithin
Thorai
produced
the
series.
Bargav
Sridhar
was
the
cinematographer
while
Sathish
Suriya
worked
as
the
editor.
DISCLAIMER-
FILMIBEAT
doesn't
support
or
promote
piracy
as
it
is
a
criminal
offense
under
the
Copyright
Act
of
1957.
We
sincerely
request
you
to
not
participate
in
any
such
practice
or
encourage
piracy
in
any
form.