Inspector Rishi Season 1 Full Series Leaked Online In HD For Free Download Hours After OTT Debut

Photo Credit:

Inspector Rishi Season 1 Web Series Leaked For Free Download: Inspector Rishi is the latest mystery horror-thriller starring Naveen Chandra, which made its much-awaited OTT debut on Amazon Prime Video on March 29. Featuring Naveen Chandra among other notable actors, this series was created by J.S. Nandhini, who wrote and directed season 1.

Inspector Rishi Season 1 Premise

In a small mountain village, a forest spirit called Vanaratchasi or Vanarakshasi allegedly kills the habitants one after the other. A crime branch inspector named Rishi Nandhan sets out to investigate the series of murders with two Sub-Inspectors Ayyanar and Chitra.

Inspector Rishi Season 1 Leaked Online

The first season has 10 episodes and all the episodes have been leaked online for free download, within a few hours after its digital streaming debut. Several piracy websites have copied the entire content of the Inspector Rishi Season 1 web series and shared it with unauthorized sources for distribution. The links to Inspector Rishi Season 1 leaked content are all over the internet, enabling the users to watch and download it.

Inspector Rishi Season 1 Cast

The web series stars Naveen Chandra as Rishi Nandhan, Srikrishna Dayal as Sathya, Kanna Ravi as Ayyanar, Malini Jeevarathnam as Chitra, Sunaina Yella as Kathy, Kumaravel as Ifan, Harini Sundararajan as Viji, Semmalar Annam as Mangai, Misha Ghoshal as Yamuna, and Gajaraj as Vinod among others in prominent roles.

Inspector Rishi Crew

Written and directed by J.S Nandhini, the movie's music and background score was composed by Ashwath. Shukdev Lahiri, J.S. Nandhini, and Jithin Thorai produced the series. Bargav Sridhar was the cinematographer while Sathish Suriya worked as the editor.

DISCLAIMER- FILMIBEAT doesn't support or promote piracy as it is a criminal offense under the Copyright Act of 1957. We sincerely request you to not participate in any such practice or encourage piracy in any form.