Jailer 2 Update: Sequel To Rajinikanth's Highly Successful Film By Nelson Is Titled 'Hukum'? All We Know

Jailer 2 Title Update: Superstar Rajinikanth's stardom rose to another high after his recent release Jailer, a dark family action-thriller written and directed by Nelson. The movie, which showcased the Thalaivar in a new light was a phenomenon when it was released theatrically on August 10, last year.

In Jailer, Rajinikanth played the role of a grandfather and a sincere cop Muthuvel Pandian, who goes to any length to preserve his integrity and justice. The film's background score elevated the entire setup and proved to be a game-changer for the film's box office success.

Owing to the success of the movie, and the character of Muthuvel Pandian, the makers- Nelson and Sun Pictures, helmed by Kalanithi Maran have decided to come up with a sequel. The filming of Jailer 2 will kickstart towards the end of 2024 or early 2025, depending on the pre-production works.

Jailer 2 Is Titled Hukum?

The much-awaited update about the sequel of Rajinikanth's crime-comedy thriller is finally out. Sources from Kollywood suggest that the script and writing works of Jailer 2 are coming through and are in the final stages. There might be an official update about the formal puja shortly before the cast and crew finally hit the sets. Meanwhile, an interesting buzz about the film's title is doing the rounds on the internet. The movie will be named after its iconic track Hukum, which was composed by Anirudh Ravichander and attained an separate fanbase. The song 'Hukum' became famous instantaneously. It was written by Super Subu, who is a die-hard fan of Rajinikanth.

Jailer Cast

The movie stars Rajinikanth, Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar, Sunil, Ramya Krishnan, Vinayakan, Mirnaa Menon, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vasanth Ravi, Naga Babu, Yogi Babu, and Kishore, G Marimuthu, Namo Narayana, Saravanan, and Aranthangi Nisha, and Mahanadi Shankar among others in important characters. Actor Mohanlal will appear in a special cameo.

Jailer Crew

Written and directed by Nelson, Jailer is bankrolled by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner. Anirudh Ravichander is the musician for the film and R Nirmal worked as its editor. Vijay Kartik Kannan cranked the camera.