Jailer 2 Update: Sequel To Rajinikanth's Highly Successful Film By Nelson Is Titled 'Hukum'? All We Know

Jailer
2
Title
Update:
Superstar
Rajinikanth's
stardom
rose
to
another
high
after
his
recent
release
Jailer,
a
dark
family
action-thriller
written
and
directed
by
Nelson.
The
movie,
which
showcased
the
Thalaivar
in
a
new
light
was
a
phenomenon
when
it
was
released
theatrically
on
August
10,
last
year.
In
Jailer,
Rajinikanth
played
the
role
of
a
grandfather
and
a
sincere
cop
Muthuvel
Pandian,
who
goes
to
any
length
to
preserve
his
integrity
and
justice.
The
film's
background
score
elevated
the
entire
setup
and
proved
to
be
a
game-changer
for
the
film's
box
office
success.
Owing
to
the
success
of
the
movie,
and
the
character
of
Muthuvel
Pandian,
the
makers-
Nelson
and
Sun
Pictures,
helmed
by
Kalanithi
Maran
have
decided
to
come
up
with
a
sequel.
The
filming
of
Jailer
2
will
kickstart
towards
the
end
of
2024
or
early
2025,
depending
on
the
pre-production
works.
Jailer
2
Is
Titled
Hukum?
The
much-awaited
update
about
the
sequel
of
Rajinikanth's
crime-comedy
thriller
is
finally
out.
Sources
from
Kollywood
suggest
that
the
script
and
writing
works
of
Jailer
2
are
coming
through
and
are
in
the
final
stages.
There
might
be
an
official
update
about
the
formal
puja
shortly
before
the
cast
and
crew
finally
hit
the
sets.
Meanwhile,
an
interesting
buzz
about
the
film's
title
is
doing
the
rounds
on
the
internet.
The
movie
will
be
named
after
its
iconic
track
Hukum,
which
was
composed
by
Anirudh
Ravichander
and
attained
an
separate
fanbase.
The
song
'Hukum'
became
famous
instantaneously.
It
was
written
by
Super
Subu,
who
is
a
die-hard
fan
of
Rajinikanth.
Jailer
Cast
The
movie
stars
Rajinikanth,
Jackie
Shroff,
Shiva
Rajkumar,
Sunil,
Ramya
Krishnan,
Vinayakan,
Mirnaa
Menon,
Tamannaah
Bhatia,
Vasanth
Ravi,
Naga
Babu,
Yogi
Babu,
and
Kishore,
G
Marimuthu,
Namo
Narayana,
Saravanan,
and
Aranthangi
Nisha,
and
Mahanadi
Shankar
among
others
in
important
characters.
Actor
Mohanlal
will
appear
in
a
special
cameo.
Jailer
Crew
Written
and
directed
by
Nelson,
Jailer
is
bankrolled
by
Kalanithi
Maran
under
the
Sun
Pictures
banner.
Anirudh
Ravichander
is
the
musician
for
the
film
and
R
Nirmal
worked
as
its
editor.
Vijay
Kartik
Kannan
cranked
the
camera.