Jodi Are U Ready Runner-up Name, Winner Prize Money: Jodi Are U Ready Grand Finale Winner Name Is...

Jodi
Are
U
Ready
first
runner-up:
Ladies
and
gentlemen,
boys
and
girls,
tighten
up
your
seat
belts
as
Viajy
Television
is
all
set
to
take
you
on
a
roller
coaster
ride
filled
with
drama,
dance,
music
and
good
performances.
There's
no
prize
for
guessing
that
we
are
talking
about
Jodi
Are
U
Ready
grand
finale.
It's
difficult
to
keep
calm
as
the
show
will
end
with
a
blockbuster
finale
on
Sunday
(April
28).
Wondering
when
and
where
to
watch
Jodi
Are
U
ready
finale
on
TV?
Star
Vijay
will
air
the
finale
episode
at
3pm
and
announce
the
winner
name
in
the
evening.
A
source
exclusively
told
Filmibeat,
"The
makers
have
left
no
stone
unturned
to
deliver
a
blockbuster
finale.
The
top
five
finalists
of
the
show
will
deliver
mind-boggling
performances
that
are
bound
to
entertain
the
audience.
Expect
a
power-packed
performance
at
the
finale."
Story first published: Sunday, April 28, 2024, 15:51 [IST]