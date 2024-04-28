English Edition
circle Bigg Boss
bredcrumb bredcrumb

Jodi Are U Ready Runner-up Name, Winner Prize Money: Jodi Are U Ready Grand Finale Winner Name Is...

By
jodi are u ready

Jodi Are U Ready first runner-up: Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, tighten up your seat belts as Viajy Television is all set to take you on a roller coaster ride filled with drama, dance, music and good performances. There's no prize for guessing that we are talking about Jodi Are U Ready grand finale.

It's difficult to keep calm as the show will end with a blockbuster finale on Sunday (April 28). Wondering when and where to watch Jodi Are U ready finale on TV? Star Vijay will air the finale episode at 3pm and announce the winner name in the evening.

A source exclusively told Filmibeat, "The makers have left no stone unturned to deliver a blockbuster finale. The top five finalists of the show will deliver mind-boggling performances that are bound to entertain the audience. Expect a power-packed performance at the finale."

Comments

Story first published: Sunday, April 28, 2024, 15:51 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 28, 2024
Read more about: jodi are u ready

Advertisement

Latest Stories
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X
Close
X