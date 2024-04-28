Jodi Are U Ready Winner Name, Photo: Who Will Win Jodi Are U Ready Finale?

Jodi
Are
U
Ready
winner
name,
photo:
It's
difficult
to
keep
calm
as
the
winner
name
of
Jodi
Are
U
Ready
will
be
announced
on
Sunday
(April
28).
The
popular
reality
TV
series
will
end
with
a
blockbuster
note
this
weekend
on
Vijay
Television.
The
Tamil
dance
competition
show
is
the
is
the
eleventh
installment
of
Jodi
No.1.
JODI
ARE
U
READY
FINALE
DATE,
TIMINGS:
HOW
TO
WATCH
ONLINE
ON
OTT?
Jodi
Are
U
Ready
started
airing
from
January
20,
2024
on
Star
Vijay.
The
show
is
hosted
by
Rio
Raj
and
Angelin.
The
much-loved
reality
TV
series
is
judged
by
Meena,
choreographer
Sandy
Master
and
Sridevi
Vijaykumar.
Fans
have
been
eagerly
waiting
for
the
Jodi
Are
U
Ready
grand
finale
ever
since
the
makers
announced
that
the
winner
will
be
crowned
in
a
star-studded
grand
finale.
Jodi
Are
U
Ready
featured
20
male
dancers,
who
were
paired
with
television
celebrities.
The
contestants
performed
on
different
styles
according
to
theme
of
the
week.
The
judges
scored
them
on
the
basis
of
their
performances.
Wondering
when
and
where
to
watch
Jodi
Are
U
Ready
grand
finale
on
TV
and
online?
The
show
will
be
available
for
streaming
on
Disney+Hostar
on
April
28
at
3pm.
The
finale
episode
will
air
on
television
on
Vijay
TV
at
the
same
time
in
the
afternoon
slot.
JODI
ARE
U
READY
FINALISTS:
GRAND
FINALE
TO
HAVE
STAR-STUDDED
PERFORMANCES
Before
we
share
an
exclusive
update
about
the
finale,
meet
the
top
five
finalists
of
Jodi
Are
U
Ready.
Dhanush
Justina
Vignesh
Raveena
Daha
Priyadharshan
VJ
Tarshika
Vinith
Krishna
Shilpa
Prajwal
Ramya
Kole
A
source
exclusively
told
us,
"The
makers
have
left
no
stone
unturned
to
deliver
a
blockbuster
finale.
The
top
five
finalists
of
the
show
will
deliver
mind-boggling
performances
that
are
bound
to
entertain
the
audience.
Expect
a
power-packed
performance
at
the
finale."
JODI
ARE
U
READY
WINNER
NAME,
PHOTO:
WHO
WILL
JODI
ARE
U
READY
GRAND
FINALE?
If
the
recent
buzz
is
to
believed,
Dhanush
and
Justina
have
the
maximum
chances
of
winning
the
show.
They
are
expected
to
face
intense
competition
from
Vignesh-Raveena
Daha,
Priyadarshan-VJ
Tarshika,
Vinity-Krushna
Shilpa,
Prajwal-Ramya
Kole.
The
winnner's
name
will
be
declared
during
the
star-studded
finale
at
5pm.
The
makers
will
also
present
the
ultimate
dancer
with
winner
prize
money
and
a
trophy
at
the
finale.