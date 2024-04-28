Jodi Are U Ready Winner Name, Photo: Who Will Win Jodi Are U Ready Finale?

Jodi Are U Ready winner name, photo: It's difficult to keep calm as the winner name of Jodi Are U Ready will be announced on Sunday (April 28). The popular reality TV series will end with a blockbuster note this weekend on Vijay Television. The Tamil dance competition show is the is the eleventh installment of Jodi No.1.

JODI ARE U READY FINALE DATE, TIMINGS: HOW TO WATCH ONLINE ON OTT?

Jodi Are U Ready started airing from January 20, 2024 on Star Vijay. The show is hosted by Rio Raj and Angelin. The much-loved reality TV series is judged by Meena, choreographer Sandy Master and Sridevi Vijaykumar.

Fans have been eagerly waiting for the Jodi Are U Ready grand finale ever since the makers announced that the winner will be crowned in a star-studded grand finale.

Jodi Are U Ready featured 20 male dancers, who were paired with television celebrities. The contestants performed on different styles according to theme of the week. The judges scored them on the basis of their performances.

Wondering when and where to watch Jodi Are U Ready grand finale on TV and online? The show will be available for streaming on Disney+Hostar on April 28 at 3pm. The finale episode will air on television on Vijay TV at the same time in the afternoon slot.

JODI ARE U READY FINALISTS: GRAND FINALE TO HAVE STAR-STUDDED PERFORMANCES

Before we share an exclusive update about the finale, meet the top five finalists of Jodi Are U Ready.

Dhanush Justina

Vignesh Raveena Daha

Priyadharshan VJ Tarshika

Vinith Krishna Shilpa

Prajwal Ramya Kole

A source exclusively told us, "The makers have left no stone unturned to deliver a blockbuster finale. The top five finalists of the show will deliver mind-boggling performances that are bound to entertain the audience. Expect a power-packed performance at the finale."

JODI ARE U READY WINNER NAME, PHOTO: WHO WILL JODI ARE U READY GRAND FINALE?

If the recent buzz is to believed, Dhanush and Justina have the maximum chances of winning the show. They are expected to face intense competition from Vignesh-Raveena Daha, Priyadarshan-VJ Tarshika, Vinity-Krushna Shilpa, Prajwal-Ramya Kole. The winnner's name will be declared during the star-studded finale at 5pm. The makers will also present the ultimate dancer with winner prize money and a trophy at the finale.