Josh Collaborates With Movie Rathnam For The Song “Don’t Worry Da Machi..”

India's most popular short video making Josh enjoys a strong position in the market courtesy of its large user base across the nation. And while it is known for bringing in content across genres, it has also served as a platform for the creators to showcase their talent. Amid its rising popularity, Josh is now making headlines for its recent collaboration with movie Rathnam for the song "Don't Worry Da Machi.."

In the vibrant landscape of Tamil cinema, anticipation builds around every new release, especially when it involves a collaboration between renowned talents. Among the latest buzz-worthy projects is "Rathnam," an action-packed film directed by the prolific Hari and featuring the dynamic Vishal in the lead role. As the excitement mounts for its release, one aspect of the film has already taken the internet by storm - its electrifying anthem, "Don't Worry Da Machi."

"Rathnam" marks a significant milestone for Vishal, being his 34th venture as the lead actor. Directed by Hari and produced by Kaarthekeyan Santhanam and Alankar Pandian under Stone Bench Films, Zee Studios, and Invenio Origin, the film promises to deliver a captivating cinematic experience.

The journey of "Rathnam" began with its official announcement in April 2023, initially known as "Vishal 34." One of the defining elements of "Rathnam" is its captivating soundtrack, composed by the talented Devi Sri Prasad. His melodies infuse energy and emotion into every scene, elevating the cinematic experience for audiences.

Amidst the excitement surrounding "Rathnam," a single track has emerged as the anthem of the masses - "Don't Worry Da Machi." This infectious song has taken the internet by storm. The catchy lyrics have spurred a frenzy of creativity on social media platforms, with creators, influencers, and celebrities alike joining the #DontWorryDaMachiChallenge.

The Josh Challenge:

The impact of "Don't Worry Da Machi" reached new heights with the Josh Challenge, where creators were invited to showcase their talent by syncing their videos with the viral track. The response was overwhelming, with over 22.3 million views on the Josh application alone. From Dio Sriram to Sapna, top influencers poured their creativity into the challenge, resulting in a diverse array of captivating videos.

