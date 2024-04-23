Josh Collaborates With Movie Rathnam For The Song “Don’t Worry Da Machi..”

India's
most
popular
short
video
making
Josh
enjoys
a
strong
position
in
the
market
courtesy
of
its
large
user
base
across
the
nation.
And
while
it
is
known
for
bringing
in
content
across
genres,
it
has
also
served
as
a
platform
for
the
creators
to
showcase
their
talent.
Amid
its
rising
popularity,
Josh
is
now
making
headlines
for
its
recent
collaboration
with
movie
Rathnam
for
the
song
"Don't
Worry
Da
Machi.."
In
the
vibrant
landscape
of
Tamil
cinema,
anticipation
builds
around
every
new
release,
especially
when
it
involves
a
collaboration
between
renowned
talents.
Among
the
latest
buzz-worthy
projects
is
"Rathnam," an
action-packed
film
directed
by
the
prolific
Hari
and
featuring
the
dynamic
Vishal
in
the
lead
role.
As
the
excitement
mounts
for
its
release,
one
aspect
of
the
film
has
already
taken
the
internet
by
storm
-
its
electrifying
anthem,
"Don't
Worry
Da
Machi."
"Rathnam" marks
a
significant
milestone
for
Vishal,
being
his
34th
venture
as
the
lead
actor.
Directed
by
Hari
and
produced
by
Kaarthekeyan
Santhanam
and
Alankar
Pandian
under
Stone
Bench
Films,
Zee
Studios,
and
Invenio
Origin,
the
film
promises
to
deliver
a
captivating
cinematic
experience.
The
journey
of
"Rathnam" began
with
its
official
announcement
in
April
2023,
initially
known
as
"Vishal
34."
One
of
the
defining
elements
of
"Rathnam"
is
its
captivating
soundtrack,
composed
by
the
talented
Devi
Sri
Prasad.
His
melodies
infuse
energy
and
emotion
into
every
scene,
elevating
the
cinematic
experience
for
audiences.
Amidst
the
excitement
surrounding
"Rathnam,"
a
single
track
has
emerged
as
the
anthem
of
the
masses
-
"Don't
Worry
Da
Machi."
This
infectious
song
has
taken
the
internet
by
storm.
The
catchy
lyrics
have
spurred
a
frenzy
of
creativity
on
social
media
platforms,
with
creators,
influencers,
and
celebrities
alike
joining
the
#DontWorryDaMachiChallenge.
The
Josh
Challenge:
The
impact
of
"Don't
Worry
Da
Machi"
reached
new
heights
with
the
Josh
Challenge,
where
creators
were
invited
to
showcase
their
talent
by
syncing
their
videos
with
the
viral
track.
The
response
was
overwhelming,
with
over
22.3
million
views
on
the
Josh
application
alone.
From
Dio
Sriram
to
Sapna,
top
influencers
poured
their
creativity
into
the
challenge,
resulting
in
a
diverse
array
of
captivating
videos.
Here
are
some
amazing
participation
videos
from
Josh's
creators:
Dio
Sriram:
https://share.myjosh.in/content/a59b26cf-7606-453c-9a0c-b897e961f202
Swapna:
https://share.myjosh.in/content/adb8aa32-69f0-4b28-8706-1a602c1f527c
Gayathri:
https://share.myjosh.in/content/d334082d-fcab-485d-90b0-7bffb61eaa70
Nivisha:
https://share.myjosh.in/content/533e2a47-e4f0-4bb1-bb87-9567282c2b00
Pragya:
https://share.myjosh.in/video/0cc0bc13-4020-4b9f-a599-7217098a554c
Sabika:
https://share.myjosh.in/video/b0a29279-3c0c-4c5d-a7f7-96b97d4a4ddd
Sapna:
https://share.myjosh.in/video/c8019675-94b0-4ffb-b4fa-4e7641abe01a
Akbar:
https://share.myjosh.in/video/ebc7ce91-4b91-4efc-b8a1-2d68f2cc9334
