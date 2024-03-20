Kanguva OTT Platform Fixed: Suriya's Fantasy Actioner To Stream On THIS Platform Post Theatrical Run

Kanguva
OTT
Platform
Fixed:
Suriya's
upcoming
film,
a
fantasy
actioner
titled
Kanguva:
A
Mighty
Valiant
Saga,
written
and
directed
by
Siva
has
all
eyes
on
it.
The
filmmakers
dropped
an
exhilarating
teaser
'Kanguva
Sizzle'
on
March
19
amid
sky-high
expectations
and
they
succeeded
in
meeting
them.
The
movie,
which
is
Suriya's
42nd,
will
release
this
summer.
Kanguva's
Premise
In
this
highly
anticipated
periodic
film,
Suriya
will
be
seen
in
five
different
roles-
Arathar,
Venkaater,
Mandaankar,
Mukaatar,
and
Perumanathar.
This
action
drama
is
written
by
Adi
Narayana
and
directed
by
Siva.
Kanguva
is
the
story
of
a
warrior
who
lived
in
1678
and
died
due
to
a
disease.
In
today's
world,
a
girl
is
actively
researching
the
disease
that
killed
the
warrior
of
the
16th
century.
Kanguva
On
Amazon
Prime
Video
In
the
Prime
Video's
mega
event
that
took
place
in
Mumbai
on
March
19,
the
OTT
giant
announced
several
of
its
upcoming
web
series
and
movies
including
their
originals.
Among
them,
Suriya's
Kanguva
was
also
officially
announced,
stating
that
the
Prime
Video
bought
the
rights
already.
The
makers
have
made
almost
half
of
the
film's
budget
already
by
selling
off
the
digital
streaming
rights
of
the
movie,
which
might
go
down
as
one
of
the
epic
films
in
Suriya's
glorious
career.
Have
you
seen
the
Kanguva
Teaser
aka
Kanguva
Sizzle
yet?
Check
it
out
below.
Kanguva
Cast
This
Suriya
film
stars
Bollywood
actor
Disha
Patani,
Bobby
Deol,
Yogi
Babu,
Redin
Kingsley,
Kovai
Sarala,
Anandaraj,
Ravi
Raghavendra,
KS
Ravi
Kumar,
Jagapathi
Babu,
Natarajan
Subramaniam,
and
BS
Avinash
among
other
in
pivotal
characters.
Kanguva
Crew
The
movie
is
produced
by
KE
Gnanavel
Raja,
V
Vamsi
Krishna
Reddy,
and
Pramod
Uppalapati
under
the
Studio
Green
and
UV
Creations
banners.
The
movie's
cinematography
is
handled
by
Vetri
Palanisamy
and
Nishadh
Yusuf
is
working
as
its
editor.
Devi
Sri
Prasad
is
composing
the
film's
entire
soundtrack
including
background
score
and
tunes.
https://youtu.be/ByCDEmNig7Q?si=jcD11gu98gYq1dJd