Kanguva OTT Platform Fixed: Suriya's Fantasy Actioner To Stream On THIS Platform Post Theatrical Run

Kanguva OTT Platform Fixed: Suriya's upcoming film, a fantasy actioner titled Kanguva: A Mighty Valiant Saga, written and directed by Siva has all eyes on it. The filmmakers dropped an exhilarating teaser 'Kanguva Sizzle' on March 19 amid sky-high expectations and they succeeded in meeting them. The movie, which is Suriya's 42nd, will release this summer.

Kanguva's Premise

In this highly anticipated periodic film, Suriya will be seen in five different roles- Arathar, Venkaater, Mandaankar, Mukaatar, and Perumanathar. This action drama is written by Adi Narayana and directed by Siva.

Kanguva is the story of a warrior who lived in 1678 and died due to a disease. In today's world, a girl is actively researching the disease that killed the warrior of the 16th century.

Kanguva On Amazon Prime Video

In the Prime Video's mega event that took place in Mumbai on March 19, the OTT giant announced several of its upcoming web series and movies including their originals. Among them, Suriya's Kanguva was also officially announced, stating that the Prime Video bought the rights already. The makers have made almost half of the film's budget already by selling off the digital streaming rights of the movie, which might go down as one of the epic films in Suriya's glorious career.

Have you seen the Kanguva Teaser aka Kanguva Sizzle yet? Check it out below.

Kanguva Cast

This Suriya film stars Bollywood actor Disha Patani, Bobby Deol, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, Anandaraj, Ravi Raghavendra, KS Ravi Kumar, Jagapathi Babu, Natarajan Subramaniam, and BS Avinash among other in pivotal characters.

Kanguva Crew

The movie is produced by KE Gnanavel Raja, V Vamsi Krishna Reddy, and Pramod Uppalapati under the Studio Green and UV Creations banners. The movie's cinematography is handled by Vetri Palanisamy and Nishadh Yusuf is working as its editor. Devi Sri Prasad is composing the film's entire soundtrack including background score and tunes.

https://youtu.be/ByCDEmNig7Q?si=jcD11gu98gYq1dJd