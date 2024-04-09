Kanguva Release Date Update: Suriya's Epic Fantasy Thriller With Disha Patani To Hit The Screens On THIS Date

Kanguva
Release
Date
Update:
Kanguva
is
Suriya's
upcoming
period
fantasy
drama
written
and
is
being
helmed
by
Siruthai
Siva.
The
movie
stars
Disha
Patani
in
her
Tamil
debut.
In
this
highly
anticipated
periodic
film,
Suriya
will
be
seen
in
five
different
roles-
Arathar,
Venkaater,
Mandaankar,
Mukaatar,
and
Perumanathar.
This
action
drama
is
written
by
Adi
Narayana
and
directed
by
Siva.
Kanguva's
Premise
Kanguva
is
the
story
of
a
warrior
who
lived
in
1678
and
died
due
to
a
disease.
In
today's
world,
a
girl
is
actively
researching
the
disease
that
killed
the
warrior
of
the
16th
century.
Kanguva
Glimpse
Sets
A
Record
Kanguva's
glimpse
created
a
record
on
YouTube.
The
movie's
glimpse
became
the
all-time
top
third
highly
viewed
glimpse
with
more
than
37
million
views
and
over
956,000
likes.
Kanguva
Release
Date
Update
Suriya's
Kanguva,
which
is
going
to
have
a
humongous
release
worldwide
in
five
languages,
is
currently
in
the
final
leg
of
its
production.
The
post-production
works
of
the
movie
are
happening
simultaneously,
with
Suriya
dubbing
for
the
characters
that
he
portrayed.
The
movie
heavily
relies
on
VFX
and
the
makers
are
leaving
no
stone
unturned
to
ensure
the
output
matches
expectations.
Going
by
the
latest
buzz,
Kanguva
movie's
director
and
producers
are
now
looking
for
a
suitable
date
to
finalize
their
theatrical
release
date.
In
all
likeliness,
Kanguva
will
hit
the
screens
in
September
this
year.
The
date
has
not
been
finalized
yet.
Kanguva
Cast
This
Suriya
film
stars
Bollywood
actor
Disha
Patani,
Bobby
Deol,
Yogi
Babu,
Redin
Kingsley,
Kovai
Sarala,
Anandaraj,
Ravi
Raghavendra,
KS
Ravi
Kumar,
Jagapathi
Babu,
Natarajan
Subramaniam,
and
BS
Avinash
among
other
in
pivotal
characters.
Kanguva
Crew
The
movie
is
produced
by
KE
Gnanavel
Raja,
V
Vamsi
Krishna
Reddy,
and
Pramod
Uppalapati
under
the
Studio
Green
and
UV
Creations
banners.
The
movie's
cinematography
is
handled
by
Vetri
Palanisamy
and
Nishadh
Yusuf
is
working
as
its
editor.
Devi
Sri
Prasad
is
composing
the
film's
entire
soundtrack
including
background
score
and
tunes.