Kanguva Release Date Update: Suriya's Epic Fantasy Thriller With Disha Patani To Hit The Screens On THIS Date

Kanguva Release Date Update: Kanguva is Suriya's upcoming period fantasy drama written and is being helmed by Siruthai Siva. The movie stars Disha Patani in her Tamil debut.

In this highly anticipated periodic film, Suriya will be seen in five different roles- Arathar, Venkaater, Mandaankar, Mukaatar, and Perumanathar. This action drama is written by Adi Narayana and directed by Siva.

Kanguva's Premise

Kanguva is the story of a warrior who lived in 1678 and died due to a disease. In today's world, a girl is actively researching the disease that killed the warrior of the 16th century.

Kanguva Glimpse Sets A Record

Kanguva's glimpse created a record on YouTube. The movie's glimpse became the all-time top third highly viewed glimpse with more than 37 million views and over 956,000 likes.

Kanguva Release Date Update

Suriya's Kanguva, which is going to have a humongous release worldwide in five languages, is currently in the final leg of its production. The post-production works of the movie are happening simultaneously, with Suriya dubbing for the characters that he portrayed. The movie heavily relies on VFX and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to ensure the output matches expectations.

Going by the latest buzz, Kanguva movie's director and producers are now looking for a suitable date to finalize their theatrical release date. In all likeliness, Kanguva will hit the screens in September this year. The date has not been finalized yet.

Kanguva Cast

This Suriya film stars Bollywood actor Disha Patani, Bobby Deol, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, Anandaraj, Ravi Raghavendra, KS Ravi Kumar, Jagapathi Babu, Natarajan Subramaniam, and BS Avinash among other in pivotal characters.

Kanguva Crew

The movie is produced by KE Gnanavel Raja, V Vamsi Krishna Reddy, and Pramod Uppalapati under the Studio Green and UV Creations banners. The movie's cinematography is handled by Vetri Palanisamy and Nishadh Yusuf is working as its editor. Devi Sri Prasad is composing the film's entire soundtrack including background score and tunes.