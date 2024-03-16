Kanguva Teaser Release Update: Suriya-Siva's Hyped Fantasy Actioner's First Glimpse Ready; Out On THIS Date?

Kanguva
Teaser
Release
Update:
Starring
the
super-talented
Suriya
in
as
many
as
five
roles
in
Siva's
hyped
fantasy
thriller
titled
Kanguva:
A
Mighty
Valiant
Saga.
The
makers
of
the
film
released
a
glimpse
featuring
the
actor
in
his
career's
biggest
role
yet,
which
also
set
a
major
record
on
the
video
streaming
platform
YouTube.
Kanguva
is
said
to
be
the
fifth
most
expensive
Indian
film
to
date
and
is
being
made
on
a
budget
of
Rs
350
Crore.
The
filmmakers
are
leaving
no
stone
unturned
to
ensure
that
Kanguva
will
leave
an
impact
at
the
box
office
worldwide
when
it
hits
the
screens
in
the
summer
of
2024.
Kanguva's
Premise
In
this
highly
anticipated
periodic
film,
Suriya
will
be
seen
in
five
different
roles-
Arathar,
Venkaater,
Mandaankar,
Mukaatar,
and
Perumanathar.
This
action
drama
is
written
by
Adi
Narayana
and
directed
by
Siva.
A
warrior
who
lived
an
epic
life
in
the
16th
century
dies
due
to
a
disease.
In
the
present,
a
woman
sets
out
to
find
everything
about
the
disease
and
the
warrior
who
died
in
1678.
Kanguva
Teaser
Getting
Ready
As
per
the
latest
information,
the
teaser
is
under
the
making
and
the
post-production
works
like
colour
grading
are
currently
underway.
The
teaser
has
come
out
well
and
will
have
stunning
visuals.
Reportedly,
the
makers
are
looking
for
a
suitable
date
towards
the
month's
end
or
might
announce
April
14
as
the
teaser
release
date,
very
soon.
Check
out
the
tweet
below.
Kanguva
Cast
This
Suriya
film
stars
Bollywood
actor
Disha
Patani,
Bobby
Deol,
Yogi
Babu,
Redin
Kingsley,
Kovai
Sarala,
Anandaraj,
Ravi
Raghavendra,
KS
Ravi
Kumar,
Jagapathi
Babu,
Natarajan
Subramaniam,
and
BS
Avinash
among
other
in
pivotal
characters.
Kanguva
Crew
The
movie
is
produced
by
KE
Gnanavel
Raja,
V
Vamsi
Krishna
Reddy,
and
Pramod
Uppalapati
under
the
Studio
Green
and
UV
Creations
banners.
The
movie's
cinematography
is
handled
by
Vetri
Palanisamy
and
Nishadh
Yusuf
is
working
as
its
editor.
Devi
Sri
Prasad
is
composing
the
film's
entire
soundtrack
including
background
score
and
tunes.