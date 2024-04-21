Keerthy Suresh Marriage News Hits Headlines Again! Is The Actress Ready To Tie The Knot Soon? All We Know

Keerthy
Suresh
To
Tie
The
Wedding
Knot
Soon?
Keerthy
Suresh,
the
National
Award-winning
actress
who
has
been
doing
films
back,
front,
left,
and
right
in
Tamil,
Malayalam,
and
Telugu,
is
back
in
the
headlines
for
alleged
wedding
news.
The
actress
has
been
living
out
of
a
suitcase
owing
to
the
number
of
projects
she
signed
and
has
been
quite
busy.
As
a
matter
of
fact,
Keerthy
Suresh
is
too
occupied
for
walking
down
the
aisle.
Despite
several
accomplishments
as
an
actress,
Keerthy
Suresh's
personal
life
has
always
been
a
topic
of
sensation.
She
is
back
in
the
news
for
her
alleged
affair
and
marriage
with
her
longtime
boyfriend,
whom
she
has
been
reportedly
dating
for
over
9
years.
Earlier,
there
were
rumours
about
Keerthy
Suresh
and
Anirudh
Ravichander's
wedding,
which
were
rife.
The
actress's
father
quickly
shut
down
the
gossip
and
called
the
news
'baseless.'
Reportedly,
Keerthy
Suresh's
boyfriend
is
a
businessman
based
in
Dubai,
and
their
union
was
approved
by
both
families.
It
is
only
the
official
wedding
that
is
pending,
which
Keerthy's
parents
are
eager
for.
The
32-year-old
actress
is
born
to
G
Suresh
Kumar,
a
filmmaker
and
actress
Menaka.
She
is
half
Tamil
and
half
Malayalee.
Keerthy
worked
as
a
child
artist
in
the
early
2000s
including
television
serials.
She
made
her
acting
debut
in
Priyadarshan's
horror
film
titled
'Geethanjali'
in
2013.
Meanwhile,
she
pursued
Fashion
Designing.
Her
first
project
out
of
the
Malayalam
film
industry
is
in
the
year
2015.
She
signed
Tamil
and
Telugu
films.