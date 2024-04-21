Keerthy Suresh Marriage News Hits Headlines Again! Is The Actress Ready To Tie The Knot Soon? All We Know

Photo Credit:

Keerthy Suresh To Tie The Wedding Knot Soon? Keerthy Suresh, the National Award-winning actress who has been doing films back, front, left, and right in Tamil, Malayalam, and Telugu, is back in the headlines for alleged wedding news.

The actress has been living out of a suitcase owing to the number of projects she signed and has been quite busy. As a matter of fact, Keerthy Suresh is too occupied for walking down the aisle.

Despite several accomplishments as an actress, Keerthy Suresh's personal life has always been a topic of sensation. She is back in the news for her alleged affair and marriage with her longtime boyfriend, whom she has been reportedly dating for over 9 years.

Earlier, there were rumours about Keerthy Suresh and Anirudh Ravichander's wedding, which were rife. The actress's father quickly shut down the gossip and called the news 'baseless.'

Reportedly, Keerthy Suresh's boyfriend is a businessman based in Dubai, and their union was approved by both families. It is only the official wedding that is pending, which Keerthy's parents are eager for.

The 32-year-old actress is born to G Suresh Kumar, a filmmaker and actress Menaka. She is half Tamil and half Malayalee. Keerthy worked as a child artist in the early 2000s including television serials.

She made her acting debut in Priyadarshan's horror film titled 'Geethanjali' in 2013. Meanwhile, she pursued Fashion Designing. Her first project out of the Malayalam film industry is in the year 2015. She signed Tamil and Telugu films.