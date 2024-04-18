Mankatha Re-release Date: Ajith's Blockbuster Action Thriller By Venkat Prabhu Gears Up For A Grand Second Run

Ajith's
Mankatha
Re-release
Date
Revealed:
Mankatha
is
a
highly
successful
action-thriller
film
written
and
directed
by
none
other
than
Venkat
Prabhu.
The
movie
which
stars
a
plethora
of
notable
actors
was
released
theatrically
on
August
31,
2011,
to
a
thumping
response
at
the
box
office.
Mankatha
was
made
on
a
budget
of
Rs
24
Crore
and
the
movie
was
made
somewhere
between
Rs
68
Crore
and
Rs
100
Crore,
reportedly.
The
movie
also
stars
several
female
leads
including
Trisha,
Andrea
Jeremiah,
Lakshmi
Rai,
and
Anjali.
Mankatha
Synopsis
Inspector
Vinayak
gets
suspended
after
he
fails
to
capture
a
smuggler
and
lets
him
escape.
He
then
joins
a
group
of
men
who
plan
to
rob
Cricket
betting
worth
Rs
500
Crore
belonging
to
a
gangster,
as
they
promise
him
a
share.
However,
things
do
go
as
planned.
A
cat-and-mouse
chase
ensues.
Mankatha
OTT
Platform
The
enthusiasts
who
don't
want
to
go
to
theatres
to
watch
Ajith
in
Mankatha,
can
stream
the
movie
at
their
convenience
on
the
Disney
Plus
Hotstar
OTT
platform.
Mankatha
Re-Release
Date
The
official
posters
of
Ajith's
Mankatha
movie's
re-release
date
have
come
out
and
are
all
over
the
internet.
The
makers
of
the
film
have
prepared
to
re-release
the
movie
worldwide
in
Tamil
on
May
1,
on
a
grand
scale.
Check
out
the
tweet
below.
Mankatha
Cast
This
action
film
stars
Ajith
Kumar
as
ACP
Vinayak
Mahadev,
Arjun
Sarja
as
ACP
Prithviraj,
Trisha
as
Sanjana,
Lakshmi
Rai
as
Sona,
Anjali
as
Suchitra,
Andrea
as
Sabitha,
Vaibhav
as
Sumanth,
Ashwin
Kakumanu
as
Ganesh,
Premji
Amaren
as
Prem,
Mahat
Raghavendra
as
Mahat,
besides
Jayaparakash,
Aravind
Akash,
Subbu
Panchu,
Ravikanth,
Vijay
Vasanth,
Ramya
Subramanian,
Kainaat
Arora,
Sakthi
Saravanan,
Ramesh
Thilak,
and
Venkat
Prabhu
in
a
cameo.
Mankatha
Crew
Written
and
directed
by
Venkat
Prabhu,
the
movie
was
produced
by
Dhayanidhi
Alagiri
and
Vivek
Rathnavel
under
the
Cloud
Nine
Movies
banners.
Sakthi
Saravanan
cranked
the
camera
for
Mankatha
while
Praveen
K.L.
and
N.B.
Srikanth
worked
as
the
editors.
Yuvan
Shankar
Raja
composed
the
film's
entire
background
score
and
music.