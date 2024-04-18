Mankatha Re-release Date: Ajith's Blockbuster Action Thriller By Venkat Prabhu Gears Up For A Grand Second Run

Photo Credit:

Ajith's Mankatha Re-release Date Revealed: Mankatha is a highly successful action-thriller film written and directed by none other than Venkat Prabhu. The movie which stars a plethora of notable actors was released theatrically on August 31, 2011, to a thumping response at the box office.

Mankatha was made on a budget of Rs 24 Crore and the movie was made somewhere between Rs 68 Crore and Rs 100 Crore, reportedly. The movie also stars several female leads including Trisha, Andrea Jeremiah, Lakshmi Rai, and Anjali.

Mankatha Synopsis

Inspector Vinayak gets suspended after he fails to capture a smuggler and lets him escape. He then joins a group of men who plan to rob Cricket betting worth Rs 500 Crore belonging to a gangster, as they promise him a share. However, things do go as planned. A cat-and-mouse chase ensues.

Mankatha OTT Platform

The enthusiasts who don't want to go to theatres to watch Ajith in Mankatha, can stream the movie at their convenience on the Disney Plus Hotstar OTT platform.

Mankatha Re-Release Date

The official posters of Ajith's Mankatha movie's re-release date have come out and are all over the internet. The makers of the film have prepared to re-release the movie worldwide in Tamil on May 1, on a grand scale. Check out the tweet below.

Mankatha Cast

This action film stars Ajith Kumar as ACP Vinayak Mahadev, Arjun Sarja as ACP Prithviraj, Trisha as Sanjana, Lakshmi Rai as Sona, Anjali as Suchitra, Andrea as Sabitha, Vaibhav as Sumanth, Ashwin Kakumanu as Ganesh, Premji Amaren as Prem, Mahat Raghavendra as Mahat, besides Jayaparakash, Aravind Akash, Subbu Panchu, Ravikanth, Vijay Vasanth, Ramya Subramanian, Kainaat Arora, Sakthi Saravanan, Ramesh Thilak, and Venkat Prabhu in a cameo.

Mankatha Crew

Written and directed by Venkat Prabhu, the movie was produced by Dhayanidhi Alagiri and Vivek Rathnavel under the Cloud Nine Movies banners. Sakthi Saravanan cranked the camera for Mankatha while Praveen K.L. and N.B. Srikanth worked as the editors. Yuvan Shankar Raja composed the film's entire background score and music.