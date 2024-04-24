Mankatha Re-Release Woes: Ajith-Venkat Prabhu's Action Thriller Faces Issues; To Hit Screens On THIS Date

Photo Credit:

Ajith's Mankantha Re-Release Date Will Be Out Soon: Starring Thala Ajith Kumar in the lead role, Mankatha is an action thriller written and directed by Venkat Prabhu. The movie was first released in 2011 and was a super-duper success. After all these years, this entertainer is ready to enthrall the fans once again in theatres in a revised 4K version.

Following the tremendous success Thalapathy Vijay's 'Ghilli' registered at the box office which is a record-breaking and benchmark film in terms of collection (double-digit), fans of Ajith are also excitedly awaiting Mankatha's re-release.

Mankatha Synopsis

Inspector Vinayak gets suspended after he fails to capture a smuggler and lets him escape. He then joins a group of men who plan to rob Cricket betting worth Rs 500 Crore belonging to a gangster, as they promise him a share. However, things do go as planned.

Mankatha OTT Platform

The enthusiasts who don't want to go to theatres to watch Ajith in Mankatha, can stream the movie at their convenience on the Disney Plus Hotstar OTT platform.

Mankatha Re-Release Date

The official posters of Ajith's Mankatha movie's re-release date have come out and are all over the internet. The makers of the film have prepared to re-release the movie worldwide in Tamil on May 1, on a grand scale. However, things didn't go as per the plans, and going by the latest update, Mankatha's re-release stands postponed as of now. Contrary to May 1, the makers are now facing some issues to go for the release. It was reported that there was an issue with the theatrical rights. Makers are trying to resolve the issue and come up with an official date shortly.

Mankatha Cast

This action film stars Ajith Kumar as ACP Vinayak Mahadev, Arjun Sarja as ACP Prithviraj, Trisha as Sanjana, Lakshmi Rai as Sona, Anjali as Suchitra, Andrea as Sabitha, Vaibhav as Sumanth, Ashwin Kakumanu as Ganesh, Premji Amaren as Prem, Mahat Raghavendra as Mahat, besides Jayaparakash, Aravind Akash, Subbu Panchu, Ravikanth, Vijay Vasanth, Ramya Subramanian, Kainaat Arora, Sakthi Saravanan, Ramesh Thilak, and Venkat Prabhu in a cameo.

Mankatha Crew

Written and directed by Venkat Prabhu, the movie was produced by Dhayanidhi Alagiri and Vivek Rathnavel under the Cloud Nine Movies banners. Sakthi Saravanan cranked the camera for Mankatha while Praveen K.L. and N.B. Srikanth worked as the editors. Yuvan Shankar Raja composed the film's entire background score and music.