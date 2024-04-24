Mankatha Re-Release Woes: Ajith-Venkat Prabhu's Action Thriller Faces Issues; To Hit Screens On THIS Date

Ajith's
Mankantha
Re-Release
Date
Will
Be
Out
Soon:
Starring
Thala
Ajith
Kumar
in
the
lead
role,
Mankatha
is
an
action
thriller
written
and
directed
by
Venkat
Prabhu.
The
movie
was
first
released
in
2011
and
was
a
super-duper
success.
After
all
these
years,
this
entertainer
is
ready
to
enthrall
the
fans
once
again
in
theatres
in
a
revised
4K
version.
Following
the
tremendous
success
Thalapathy
Vijay's
'Ghilli'
registered
at
the
box
office
which
is
a
record-breaking
and
benchmark
film
in
terms
of
collection
(double-digit),
fans
of
Ajith
are
also
excitedly
awaiting
Mankatha's
re-release.
Mankatha
Synopsis
Inspector
Vinayak
gets
suspended
after
he
fails
to
capture
a
smuggler
and
lets
him
escape.
He
then
joins
a
group
of
men
who
plan
to
rob
Cricket
betting
worth
Rs
500
Crore
belonging
to
a
gangster,
as
they
promise
him
a
share.
However,
things
do
go
as
planned.
Mankatha
OTT
Platform
The
enthusiasts
who
don't
want
to
go
to
theatres
to
watch
Ajith
in
Mankatha,
can
stream
the
movie
at
their
convenience
on
the
Disney
Plus
Hotstar
OTT
platform.
Mankatha
Re-Release
Date
The
official
posters
of
Ajith's
Mankatha
movie's
re-release
date
have
come
out
and
are
all
over
the
internet.
The
makers
of
the
film
have
prepared
to
re-release
the
movie
worldwide
in
Tamil
on
May
1,
on
a
grand
scale.
However,
things
didn't
go
as
per
the
plans,
and
going
by
the
latest
update,
Mankatha's
re-release
stands
postponed
as
of
now.
Contrary
to
May
1,
the
makers
are
now
facing
some
issues
to
go
for
the
release.
It
was
reported
that
there
was
an
issue
with
the
theatrical
rights.
Makers
are
trying
to
resolve
the
issue
and
come
up
with
an
official
date
shortly.
Mankatha
Cast
This
action
film
stars
Ajith
Kumar
as
ACP
Vinayak
Mahadev,
Arjun
Sarja
as
ACP
Prithviraj,
Trisha
as
Sanjana,
Lakshmi
Rai
as
Sona,
Anjali
as
Suchitra,
Andrea
as
Sabitha,
Vaibhav
as
Sumanth,
Ashwin
Kakumanu
as
Ganesh,
Premji
Amaren
as
Prem,
Mahat
Raghavendra
as
Mahat,
besides
Jayaparakash,
Aravind
Akash,
Subbu
Panchu,
Ravikanth,
Vijay
Vasanth,
Ramya
Subramanian,
Kainaat
Arora,
Sakthi
Saravanan,
Ramesh
Thilak,
and
Venkat
Prabhu
in
a
cameo.
Mankatha
Crew
Written
and
directed
by
Venkat
Prabhu,
the
movie
was
produced
by
Dhayanidhi
Alagiri
and
Vivek
Rathnavel
under
the
Cloud
Nine
Movies
banners.
Sakthi
Saravanan
cranked
the
camera
for
Mankatha
while
Praveen
K.L.
and
N.B.
Srikanth
worked
as
the
editors.
Yuvan
Shankar
Raja
composed
the
film's
entire
background
score
and
music.
Story first published: Wednesday, April 24, 2024, 17:17 [IST]