MasterChef Tamil, Telugu OTT Release Date, Platform, Contestants Name- All You Need To Know

Sony
LIV
has
unveiled
promos
featuring
the
esteemed
judging
panels
for
both
editions.
The
Tamil
version
will
feature
the
culinary
expertise
of
Chef
Koushik
Shankar,
Chef
Shreeya
Adka,
and
Chef
Rakesh
Raghunathan,
while
the
Telugu
edition
will
showcase
the
talents
of
Chef
Sanjay
Thumma,
Chef
Nikitha
Umesh,
and
Chef
Chalapathi
Rao!
These
adaptations
aim
to
immerse
viewers
in
the
cultural
flavors
of
Tamil
and
Telugu
cuisine,
celebrating
the
diverse
culinary
heritage
of
India.
Each
dish
tells
a
story,
connecting
us
to
the
rich
tapestry
of
Indian
culture
and
traditions.
Auditions
for
these
new
editions
are
your
chance
to
shine!
Whether
you're
a
seasoned
cook
or
a
passionate
foodie,
showcase
your
skills
and
be
part
of
this
culinary
celebration!
📺
Don't
miss
the
mouth-watering
journey
of
MasterChef
India
-
Tamil
and
Telugu,
starting
April
22nd,
only
on
Sony
LIV!