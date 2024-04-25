Nayanthara's Remuneration Touches New High; Becomes First South Actress To Charge Rs 10 Crore & Here's Why...

Photo Credit:

Nayanthara Takes A Record Remuneration Of Rs 10 Crore: Nayanthara emerged into a force and is not simply a 'Lady superstar.' The actress, who started her career with numerous glamorous roles, which left her merely any scope to showcase her acting talent, is now a powerhouse of talent, luck, and charm. The actress is now a producer, and an entrepreneur, thanks to her choice of films which made her what she is today.

Nayanthara fell in love with Vignesh Shivan, the talented filmmaker during the filming of her superhit film 'Naanum Rowdy Thaan.' The duo registered their marriage six years before their official wedding in Mahabalipuram in 2022. Nayanthara and Vignesh immediately welcomed their twin boys within six months of marriage.

Nayanthara's Record Remuneration Of Rs 10 Crore

Nayanthara is said to have quoted and signed the dotted line for a commercial potboiler for Rs 10 Crore, the highest-ever for an actress, in the south. The lady superstar fondly referred to as by her fans, set an exceptional record by demanding a sum of Rs 10 Crore.

Other actresses, who are her league and her successors have been only getting somewhere around Rs 3 Crore to Rs 5 Crore, depending on the project and scale. But, Nayanthara is said to have been charging less for female-centric films and recovering the full remuneration for commercial and big banner films, reportedly.

Rise Of Nayanthara

Female-centric films in which Nayanthara led the entire movie as the protagonist fetched great commercial figures as well as critical acclaim, making her the lady superstar of the south. In addition, after 'Naanum Rowdy Thaan,' which was released in 2015, Nayanthara never looked back. After Thani Oruvan and Maya, she sealed her position rock-solid with her portrayal of Kadambari opposite Vijay Sethupathi.

Nayanthara then shifted gears to doing more content-driven and female-centric films ever since. All such films like 'Puthiya Niyamam, 'Dora,' 'Aramm,' 'Kolamaavu Kokila,' 'Imaikkaa Nodigal,' 'Airaa,' 'Kolaiyuthir Kaalam,' 'Mookuthi Amman,' 'Nizhal,' 'O2,' 'Annapoorani, 'Connect,' and 'Netrikann' among others.

Nayanthara's 'King' Size Bollywood Debut

With Jawan, Nayanthara made her unexpected Bollywood debut, opposite none other than Shah Rukh Khan. The movie was written and directed by Atlee and featured Deepika Padukone and Priyamani as well. It was a roaring box office success, paving the way for this sizzling actress to do more work in Hindi.

Nayanthara's Work Front

The actress will be seen in a film titled 'Test,' in which she played the role of Kumudha. The shooting has been completed. 'Mannangatti Since 1960' is another Tamil film which is on the sets.