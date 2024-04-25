Nayanthara's Remuneration Touches New High; Becomes First South Actress To Charge Rs 10 Crore & Here's Why...

Nayanthara
Takes
A
Record
Remuneration
Of
Rs
10
Crore:
Nayanthara
emerged
into
a
force
and
is
not
simply
a
'Lady
superstar.'
The
actress,
who
started
her
career
with
numerous
glamorous
roles,
which
left
her
merely
any
scope
to
showcase
her
acting
talent,
is
now
a
powerhouse
of
talent,
luck,
and
charm.
The
actress
is
now
a
producer,
and
an
entrepreneur,
thanks
to
her
choice
of
films
which
made
her
what
she
is
today.
Nayanthara
fell
in
love
with
Vignesh
Shivan,
the
talented
filmmaker
during
the
filming
of
her
superhit
film
'Naanum
Rowdy
Thaan.'
The
duo
registered
their
marriage
six
years
before
their
official
wedding
in
Mahabalipuram
in
2022.
Nayanthara
and
Vignesh
immediately
welcomed
their
twin
boys
within
six
months
of
marriage.
Nayanthara's
Record
Remuneration
Of
Rs
10
Crore
Nayanthara
is
said
to
have
quoted
and
signed
the
dotted
line
for
a
commercial
potboiler
for
Rs
10
Crore,
the
highest-ever
for
an
actress,
in
the
south.
The
lady
superstar
fondly
referred
to
as
by
her
fans,
set
an
exceptional
record
by
demanding
a
sum
of
Rs
10
Crore.
Other
actresses,
who
are
her
league
and
her
successors
have
been
only
getting
somewhere
around
Rs
3
Crore
to
Rs
5
Crore,
depending
on
the
project
and
scale.
But,
Nayanthara
is
said
to
have
been
charging
less
for
female-centric
films
and
recovering
the
full
remuneration
for
commercial
and
big
banner
films,
reportedly.
Rise
Of
Nayanthara
Female-centric
films
in
which
Nayanthara
led
the
entire
movie
as
the
protagonist
fetched
great
commercial
figures
as
well
as
critical
acclaim,
making
her
the
lady
superstar
of
the
south.
In
addition,
after
'Naanum
Rowdy
Thaan,'
which
was
released
in
2015,
Nayanthara
never
looked
back.
After
Thani
Oruvan
and
Maya,
she
sealed
her
position
rock-solid
with
her
portrayal
of
Kadambari
opposite
Vijay
Sethupathi.
Nayanthara
then
shifted
gears
to
doing
more
content-driven
and
female-centric
films
ever
since.
All
such
films
like
'Puthiya
Niyamam,
'Dora,'
'Aramm,'
'Kolamaavu
Kokila,'
'Imaikkaa
Nodigal,'
'Airaa,'
'Kolaiyuthir
Kaalam,'
'Mookuthi
Amman,'
'Nizhal,'
'O2,'
'Annapoorani,
'Connect,'
and
'Netrikann'
among
others.
Nayanthara's
'King'
Size
Bollywood
Debut
With
Jawan,
Nayanthara
made
her
unexpected
Bollywood
debut,
opposite
none
other
than
Shah
Rukh
Khan.
The
movie
was
written
and
directed
by
Atlee
and
featured
Deepika
Padukone
and
Priyamani
as
well.
It
was
a
roaring
box
office
success,
paving
the
way
for
this
sizzling
actress
to
do
more
work
in
Hindi.
Nayanthara's
Work
Front
The
actress
will
be
seen
in
a
film
titled
'Test,'
in
which
she
played
the
role
of
Kumudha.
The
shooting
has
been
completed.
'Mannangatti
Since
1960'
is
another
Tamil
film
which
is
on
the
sets.