Pa. Ranjith, Chiyaan Vikram's Thangalaan Will Show True Story Of Kolar Gold Fields (KGF)- Know More

The pan-India and much-awaited 'Thangalaan' starring Chiyaan Vikram has grabbed the eyeballs of the audiences ever since the drop of the first glimpse. The film is being announced for a theatrical release in cinemas in 2024 release. While the glimpse caught the excitement of the audience, the one thing that sparked the discussion among the masses was the story of Kolar Gold Fields (KGF) shown in it.

The film is set in the timeline of 1880. This was the time when the Kolar Gold Fields and the Gold mining was at its peak and the production of Gold from KGF was mammoth. This story needs to be said among the Gen Z generation because they should know about the history of Kolar Gold Fields. The KGF and its growth have not only made waves in India but also caught the attention of the evil eyes of the Britishers.

Britishers came to India to exploit and rule and they made their feet towards the Kolar Gold Fields. They tortured the residents and the workers of KGF and also stole 900 tonnes of Gold which had a cost of 5 lakh crores during that period.

'Thangalaan' helmed by one of the most globally acclaimed directors, Pa Ranjith shows the bravery and war the people of KGF fought against the Britishers and how they protect India's pride Kolar Gold Fields. The filmmaker researched for more than two years before taking the film to the production phase