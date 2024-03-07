Pa. Ranjith, Chiyaan Vikram's Thangalaan Will Show True Story Of Kolar Gold Fields (KGF)- Know More

The
pan-India
and
much-awaited
'Thangalaan'
starring
Chiyaan
Vikram
has
grabbed
the
eyeballs
of
the
audiences
ever
since
the
drop
of
the
first
glimpse.
The
film
is
being
announced
for
a
theatrical
release
in
cinemas
in
2024
release.
While
the
glimpse
caught
the
excitement
of
the
audience,
the
one
thing
that
sparked
the
discussion
among
the
masses
was
the
story
of
Kolar
Gold
Fields
(KGF)
shown
in
it.
The
film
is
set
in
the
timeline
of
1880.
This
was
the
time
when
the
Kolar
Gold
Fields
and
the
Gold
mining
was
at
its
peak
and
the
production
of
Gold
from
KGF
was
mammoth.
This
story
needs
to
be
said
among
the
Gen
Z
generation
because
they
should
know
about
the
history
of
Kolar
Gold
Fields.
The
KGF
and
its
growth
have
not
only
made
waves
in
India
but
also
caught
the
attention
of
the
evil
eyes
of
the
Britishers.
Britishers
came
to
India
to
exploit
and
rule
and
they
made
their
feet
towards
the
Kolar
Gold
Fields.
They
tortured
the
residents
and
the
workers
of
KGF
and
also
stole
900
tonnes
of
Gold
which
had
a
cost
of
5
lakh
crores
during
that
period.
'Thangalaan'
helmed
by
one
of
the
most
globally
acclaimed
directors,
Pa
Ranjith
shows
the
bravery
and
war
the
people
of
KGF
fought
against
the
Britishers
and
how
they
protect
India's
pride
Kolar
Gold
Fields.
The
filmmaker
researched
for
more
than
two
years
before
taking
the
film
to
the
production
phase
