Paiyaa Re-Release: Tamannaah Bhatia Celebrates With Fans As Her Tamil Film Re-releases After 14 Years
Tamannaah Bhatia celebrates a significant milestone with the special re-release of her hit Tamil film 'Paiyaa', 14 years after its original debut. Expressing her joy and gratitude, she looks forward to sharing the film's magic on the big screen once more.
Pan
India
star
Tamannaah
Bhatia
is
celebrating
a
significant
milestone
in
her
career
as
her
hit
Tamil
film
'Paiyaa’
gears
up
for
a
special
re-release.
This
event
comes
14
years
after
the
movie's
original
debut,
bringing
a
wave
of
nostalgia
and
excitement
for
both
the
star
and
her
fans.
The
re-release
is
scheduled
for
April
11,
marking
over
a
decade
since
its
first
appearance
on
the
big
screen.
Tamannaah
expressed
her
joy
and
gratitude
on
social
media,
sharing
a
poster
of
'Paiyaa’
featuring
herself
alongside
co-star
Karthi.
She
conveyed
her
sentiments,
stating,
"It
feels
extremely
special
to
see
that
even
after
14
years,
the
love
for
#Paiyaa
still
remains
strong.
I
feel
so
good
to
see
the
affection
&
love
the
movie
is
still
receiving
after
all
this
time.
I'm
filled
with
excitement
and
can't
wait
for
all
of
you
to
experience
the
magic
of
Paiyya
on
the
big
screen
once
more." She
extended
her
thanks
to
director
N.
Linguswamy,
Karthi,
music
composer
Yuvan
Shankar
Raja,
and
the
entire
team
for
their
contributions
to
the
film.
The
actress,
who
recently
celebrated
19
years
in
the
film
industry,
has
been
part
of
several
successful
projects.
She
is
eagerly
awaiting
the
release
of
'Aranmanai
4’,
directed
by
Sundar
C.
Additionally,
she
has
a
Telugu
film
titled
'Odela
2’
in
her
upcoming
roster.
These
projects
add
to
Tamannaah's
diverse
portfolio,
highlighting
her
versatility
and
enduring
appeal
in
the
Indian
film
industry.
Fans
of
Tamannaah
and
'Paiyaa’
can
look
forward
to
experiencing
the
movie
in
theaters
once
again,
reliving
the
magic
that
made
it
a
beloved
film.
The
re-release
not
only
celebrates
the
film's
lasting
impact
but
also
showcases
the
enduring
popularity
of
its
cast
and
crew.
With
a
career
spanning
almost
two
decades,
Tamannaah
continues
to
captivate
audiences
with
her
performances,
promising
more
exciting
projects
in
the
future.