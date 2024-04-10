Paiyaa Re-Release: Tamannaah Bhatia Celebrates With Fans As Her Tamil Film Re-releases After 14 Years

Pan India star Tamannaah Bhatia is celebrating a significant milestone in her career as her hit Tamil film 'Paiyaa’ gears up for a special re-release. This event comes 14 years after the movie's original debut, bringing a wave of nostalgia and excitement for both the star and her fans. The re-release is scheduled for April 11, marking over a decade since its first appearance on the big screen.

Tamannaah expressed her joy and gratitude on social media, sharing a poster of 'Paiyaa’ featuring herself alongside co-star Karthi. She conveyed her sentiments, stating, "It feels extremely special to see that even after 14 years, the love for #Paiyaa still remains strong. I feel so good to see the affection & love the movie is still receiving after all this time. I'm filled with excitement and can't wait for all of you to experience the magic of Paiyya on the big screen once more." She extended her thanks to director N. Linguswamy, Karthi, music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja, and the entire team for their contributions to the film.

The actress, who recently celebrated 19 years in the film industry, has been part of several successful projects. She is eagerly awaiting the release of 'Aranmanai 4’, directed by Sundar C. Additionally, she has a Telugu film titled 'Odela 2’ in her upcoming roster. These projects add to Tamannaah's diverse portfolio, highlighting her versatility and enduring appeal in the Indian film industry.

Fans of Tamannaah and 'Paiyaa’ can look forward to experiencing the movie in theaters once again, reliving the magic that made it a beloved film. The re-release not only celebrates the film's lasting impact but also showcases the enduring popularity of its cast and crew. With a career spanning almost two decades, Tamannaah continues to captivate audiences with her performances, promising more exciting projects in the future.