Rathnam Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction: Vishal-Hari's Latest Action Drama Opens To Mixed Reviews

Rathnam Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction: 'Singam' writer-director Hari joined hands with Vishal for the second time for an out-and-out mass action drama titled 'Rathnam.' The movie which stars Priya Bhavani Shankar and Samuthirakani in pivotal roles was released amid a decent hype in Tamil and Telugu on April 26. After the movie was released, the movie earned a lukewarm response from the critics and film buffs. Expectations for the film levelled up as the actor-director's first collaboration for 'Thaamirabharani' yeilded a positive result. In addition, Devi Sri Prasad composed the film's background score and music.

Rathnam Premise

Rathnam, a henchmark who works for local MLA Panneer Selvam takes an interest in Mallika, who resembles his dead mother. He keeps safeguarding Mallika, who wants to become a doctor. On the other hand, Rathnam vows revenge against Beema Rayudu, Raghava Rayudu, and Subba Rayudu.

Rathnam Box Office Collection Prediction

With the lukewarm response and mostly disappointing reviews pouring in for Vishal's latest film, the movie's box office is slow.

Check out the day-wise box office collection of Rathnam movie (India) in Tamil and Telugu below.

Day 1: Rs 2.3 Crore (Tamil: Rs 1.5 Crore, Telugu: Rs 0.8 Crore)

Day 2: Rs 0.13 Crore (estimates)

Total 2 Days Collection: Rs 2.43 Crore (approximately)

Rathnam Cast

The movie stars Vishal as Rathnam in the title role and Priya Bhavani Shankar as the female lead opposite him. She plays the role of Janani. In addition, the movie stars Samuthirakani, Ramachandra Raju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Yogi Babu, Murali Sharma, and Mohan Raman among others in key roles.

Rathnam Crew

Written and directed by Hari, this latest actioner was produced by Kaarthekeyan Santhanam and Alankar Pandian under the Stone Bench Films, Zee Studios, and Invenio Origin banners. Ayngaran International banner distributed the movie which has its entire music and background score composed by Devi Sri Prasad. T.S.Jay worked as the editor and M. Sukumar cranked the camera.