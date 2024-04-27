Rathnam Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction: Vishal-Hari's Latest Action Drama Opens To Mixed Reviews

Rathnam
Box
Office
Collection
Day
2
Prediction:
'Singam'
writer-director
Hari
joined
hands
with
Vishal
for
the
second
time
for
an
out-and-out
mass
action
drama
titled
'Rathnam.'
The
movie
which
stars
Priya
Bhavani
Shankar
and
Samuthirakani
in
pivotal
roles
was
released
amid
a
decent
hype
in
Tamil
and
Telugu
on
April
26.
After
the
movie
was
released,
the
movie
earned
a
lukewarm
response
from
the
critics
and
film
buffs.
Expectations
for
the
film
levelled
up
as
the
actor-director's
first
collaboration
for
'Thaamirabharani'
yeilded
a
positive
result.
In
addition,
Devi
Sri
Prasad
composed
the
film's
background
score
and
music.
Rathnam
Premise
Rathnam,
a
henchmark
who
works
for
local
MLA
Panneer
Selvam
takes
an
interest
in
Mallika,
who
resembles
his
dead
mother.
He
keeps
safeguarding
Mallika,
who
wants
to
become
a
doctor.
On
the
other
hand,
Rathnam
vows
revenge
against
Beema
Rayudu,
Raghava
Rayudu,
and
Subba
Rayudu.
Rathnam
Box
Office
Collection
Prediction
With
the
lukewarm
response
and
mostly
disappointing
reviews
pouring
in
for
Vishal's
latest
film,
the
movie's
box
office
is
slow.
Check
out
the
day-wise
box
office
collection
of
Rathnam
movie
(India)
in
Tamil
and
Telugu
below.
Day
1:
Rs
2.3
Crore
(Tamil:
Rs
1.5
Crore,
Telugu:
Rs
0.8
Crore)
Day
2:
Rs
0.13
Crore
(estimates)
Total
2
Days
Collection:
Rs
2.43
Crore
(approximately)
Rathnam
Cast
The
movie
stars
Vishal
as
Rathnam
in
the
title
role
and
Priya
Bhavani
Shankar
as
the
female
lead
opposite
him.
She
plays
the
role
of
Janani.
In
addition,
the
movie
stars
Samuthirakani,
Ramachandra
Raju,
Gautham
Vasudev
Menon,
Yogi
Babu,
Murali
Sharma,
and
Mohan
Raman
among
others
in
key
roles.
Rathnam
Crew
Written
and
directed
by
Hari,
this
latest
actioner
was
produced
by
Kaarthekeyan
Santhanam
and
Alankar
Pandian
under
the
Stone
Bench
Films,
Zee
Studios,
and
Invenio
Origin
banners.
Ayngaran
International
banner
distributed
the
movie
which
has
its
entire
music
and
background
score
composed
by
Devi
Sri
Prasad.
T.S.Jay
worked
as
the
editor
and
M.
Sukumar
cranked
the
camera.