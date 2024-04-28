Rathnam Box Office Collection Day 2: Vishal’s Action Entertainer FAILS To Beat Mark Antony With Huge Gap

Rathnam
Box
Office
Collection
Day
2:
Vishal
has
been
all
over
the
news
these
days.
After
all,
his
much
anticipated
release
Rathnam
has
finally
hit
the
screens
and
has
opened
to
rave
reviews
from
the
audience.
Helmed
by
Hari,
the
movie
features
Priya
Bhavani
Shankar,
Ramachandra
Raju,
Samuthirakani,
Gautham
Vasudev
Menon
and
Yogi
Babu
in
the
lead
and
happens
to
be
a
masala
action
entertainer.
From
the
trailer
to
the
songs,
everything
about
the
movie
has
left
the
fans
in
awe.
Interestingly,
Rathnam,
which
was
released
in
Tamil
and
Telugu
languages,
witnessed
a
decent
start
at
the
box
office
and
made
a
collection
of
Rs
2.3
crores
on
the
opening
day.
The
movie
witnessed
a
jump
in
the
collection
on
the
second
day
(first
Saturday)
wherein
it
minted
Rs
2.17
crores
and
took
the
overall
collections
of
the
movie
to
Rs
4.47
crores.
As
Rathnam
has
managed
to
set
the
box
office
on
fire,
it
has
failed
to
beat
Mark
Antony.
To
note,
Vishal's
2022
release
Mark
Antony
was
a
massive
hit
among
the
fans
and
ruled
the
box
office.
The
movie
had
opened
at
the
box
office
with
a
collection
of
Rs
8.5
crores
and
went
on
to
earn
Rs
9.4
crores.
It
is
evident
that
Mark
Antony
had
minted
four
times
more
than
Rathnam's
collection
on
the
second
day.
It
will
be
interesting
to
see
if
Rathnam
will
manage
to
beat
Mark
Antony
in
the
coming
days.
For
the
uninitiated,
Rathnam
narrates
the
story
of
an
angry
man
Rathnam
who
lives
on
the
border
of
Andhra
Pradesh
and
Tamil
Nadu
and
is
on
a
quest
to
protect
a
young
woman
Janani
from
gangsters
for
undisclosed
reasons.
Meanwhile,
Vishal
called
the
movie
a
family
entertainer
and
said,
"The
film
has
been
in
the
spotlight
because
of
the
media.
Devi
Sri
Prasad
gave
good
music.
I
also
want
to
thank
the
whole
team
and
crew
who
worked
on
this
project.
Lead
actress
Priya
Bhavani
Shankat
played
an
important
role
in
the
movie.
Her
character
is
the
life
of
this
film.
The
movie
is
full
of
entertainment
and
is
a
Paisa
Vasool
film"
Story first published: Sunday, April 28, 2024, 13:45 [IST]