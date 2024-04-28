Rathnam Box Office Collection Day 2: Vishal’s Action Entertainer FAILS To Beat Mark Antony With Huge Gap

Rathnam Box Office Collection Day 2: Vishal has been all over the news these days. After all, his much anticipated release Rathnam has finally hit the screens and has opened to rave reviews from the audience. Helmed by Hari, the movie features Priya Bhavani Shankar, Ramachandra Raju, Samuthirakani, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Yogi Babu in the lead and happens to be a masala action entertainer. From the trailer to the songs, everything about the movie has left the fans in awe.

Interestingly, Rathnam, which was released in Tamil and Telugu languages, witnessed a decent start at the box office and made a collection of Rs 2.3 crores on the opening day. The movie witnessed a jump in the collection on the second day (first Saturday) wherein it minted Rs 2.17 crores and took the overall collections of the movie to Rs 4.47 crores. As Rathnam has managed to set the box office on fire, it has failed to beat Mark Antony.

To note, Vishal's 2022 release Mark Antony was a massive hit among the fans and ruled the box office. The movie had opened at the box office with a collection of Rs 8.5 crores and went on to earn Rs 9.4 crores. It is evident that Mark Antony had minted four times more than Rathnam's collection on the second day. It will be interesting to see if Rathnam will manage to beat Mark Antony in the coming days.

For the uninitiated, Rathnam narrates the story of an angry man Rathnam who lives on the border of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu and is on a quest to protect a young woman Janani from gangsters for undisclosed reasons. Meanwhile, Vishal called the movie a family entertainer and said, "The film has been in the spotlight because of the media. Devi Sri Prasad gave good music. I also want to thank the whole team and crew who worked on this project. Lead actress Priya Bhavani Shankat played an important role in the movie. Her character is the life of this film. The movie is full of entertainment and is a Paisa Vasool film"