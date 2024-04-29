Rathnam Box Office Collection Day 3: Vishal’s Film CRUSHES Recent Hindi Films; But Fails To Beat Mark Antony

Rathnam Box Office Collection Day 3: Vishal's recent release Rathnam has been making headlines ever since it was announced. The makers had unveiled the first poster of the film last year and it left the audience excited. And while Rathnam, which is an action entertainer, has finally hit the screens, it has opened to rave reviews from the audience and critics. Helmed by filmmaker Hari, the movie also features Priya Bhavani Shankar, Ramachandra Raju, Samuthirakani, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Yogi Babu in the lead.

Interestingly, Rathnam witnessed an impressive start at the box office and recorded a collection of Rs 2.45 crores on the opening day. While the opening weekend did come with some drop, Rathnam has managed to have a strong hold at the box office. To note, Rathnam minted Rs 2.15 crores on day 2 (first Saturday) and raked in Rs 2.23 crores yesterday (day 3/ first Sunday) which took the overall collections of the movie to Rs 6.83 crores.

To note, as Rathnam is going strong at the box office, it has managed to beat the existing Hindi releases in theatres by a huge margin. Yes! You read it. This Vishal starrer has raked in more than all the Hindi films in the theatres (Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, LSD 2, Ruslaan Do Aur Do Pyaar).

However, despite a strong hold at the box office, Rathnam has failed to beat Vishal's previous release Mark Antony which was a massive hit at the box office. For the uninitiated, Mark Antony had raked in Rs 10.4 crores on day 3 (first Sunday) and made a collection of Rs 28.3 crores after the opening weekend.

For the uninitiated, Rathnam narrates the story of an angry man Rathnam who lives on the border of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu and is on a quest to protect a young woman Janani from gangsters for undisclosed reasons. Meanwhile, Vishal called the movie a family entertainer and said, "The film has been in the spotlight because of the media. Devi Sri Prasad gave good music. I also want to thank the whole team and crew who worked on this project. Lead actress Priya Bhavani Shankar played an important role in the movie. Her character is the life of this film. The movie is full of entertainment and is a Paisa Vasool film".