Rathnam Box Office Collection Day 3: Vishal’s Film CRUSHES Recent Hindi Films; But Fails To Beat Mark Antony

Rathnam
Box
Office
Collection
Day
3:
Vishal's
recent
release
Rathnam
has
been
making
headlines
ever
since
it
was
announced.
The
makers
had
unveiled
the
first
poster
of
the
film
last
year
and
it
left
the
audience
excited.
And
while
Rathnam,
which
is
an
action
entertainer,
has
finally
hit
the
screens,
it
has
opened
to
rave
reviews
from
the
audience
and
critics.
Helmed
by
filmmaker
Hari,
the
movie
also
features
Priya
Bhavani
Shankar,
Ramachandra
Raju,
Samuthirakani,
Gautham
Vasudev
Menon
and
Yogi
Babu
in
the
lead.
Interestingly,
Rathnam
witnessed
an
impressive
start
at
the
box
office
and
recorded
a
collection
of
Rs
2.45
crores
on
the
opening
day.
While
the
opening
weekend
did
come
with
some
drop,
Rathnam
has
managed
to
have
a
strong
hold
at
the
box
office.
To
note,
Rathnam
minted
Rs
2.15
crores
on
day
2
(first
Saturday)
and
raked
in
Rs
2.23
crores
yesterday
(day
3/
first
Sunday)
which
took
the
overall
collections
of
the
movie
to
Rs
6.83
crores.
To
note,
as
Rathnam
is
going
strong
at
the
box
office,
it
has
managed
to
beat
the
existing
Hindi
releases
in
theatres
by
a
huge
margin.
Yes!
You
read
it.
This
Vishal
starrer
has
raked
in
more
than
all
the
Hindi
films
in
the
theatres
(Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan,
Maidaan,
LSD
2,
Ruslaan
Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar).
However,
despite
a
strong
hold
at
the
box
office,
Rathnam
has
failed
to
beat
Vishal's
previous
release
Mark
Antony
which
was
a
massive
hit
at
the
box
office.
For
the
uninitiated,
Mark
Antony
had
raked
in
Rs
10.4
crores
on
day
3
(first
Sunday)
and
made
a
collection
of
Rs
28.3
crores
after
the
opening
weekend.
For
the
uninitiated,
Rathnam
narrates
the
story
of
an
angry
man
Rathnam
who
lives
on
the
border
of
Andhra
Pradesh
and
Tamil
Nadu
and
is
on
a
quest
to
protect
a
young
woman
Janani
from
gangsters
for
undisclosed
reasons.
Meanwhile,
Vishal
called
the
movie
a
family
entertainer
and
said,
"The
film
has
been
in
the
spotlight
because
of
the
media.
Devi
Sri
Prasad
gave
good
music.
I
also
want
to
thank
the
whole
team
and
crew
who
worked
on
this
project.
Lead
actress
Priya
Bhavani
Shankar
played
an
important
role
in
the
movie.
Her
character
is
the
life
of
this
film.
The
movie
is
full
of
entertainment
and
is
a
Paisa
Vasool
film".
Story first published: Monday, April 29, 2024, 10:03 [IST]