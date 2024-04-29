Rathnam Opening Weekend Box Office Collection: Vishal & Hari's Latest Actioner Slightly Picks Up Numbers

Rathnam
Box
Office
Prediction
Day
4:
Vishal
and
Priya
Bhavani
Shankar-starrer
latest
Tamil
action
drama
titled
'Rathnam,'
written
and
directed
by
Hari,
hit
the
screens
to
a
good
pre-release
buzz
on
April
26.
The
movie
is
supposed
to
work
well
at
the
box
office
because
the
director
and
actor's
earlier
collaboration
'Thaamirabharani,'
was
a
super
hit.
However,
given
the
fact
that
the
movie
has
a
very
outdated
story
and
nothing
new
in
terms
of
screenplay,
Rathnam
earned
mixed
reviews
from
the
film
buffs
as
well
as
the
critics.
Rathnam
Premise
Rathnam,
a
henchmark
who
works
for
local
MLA
Panneer
Selvam
takes
an
interest
in
Mallika,
who
resembles
his
dead
mother.
He
keeps
safeguarding
Mallika,
who
wants
to
become
a
doctor.
On
the
other
hand,
Rathnam
vows
revenge
against
Beema
Rayudu,
Raghava
Rayudu,
and
Subba
Rayudu.
Rathnam
Box
Office
Collection
Prediction
The
movie
opened
to
decent
response
at
the
box
office
due
to
having
no
competition
and
no
big-budget,
star-studded
films
playing
in
theatres
currently.
The
opening
advance
bookings
were
satisfactory
for
Vishal's
film
and
the
opening
weeked
was
favourable.
Check
out
the
day-wise
box
office
collection
of
Rathnam
movie
(India)
in
Tamil
and
Telugu
below.
Day
1:
Rs
2.45
Crore
Day
2:
Rs
2.15
Crore
Day
3:
Rs
2.23
Crore
Day
4:
Rs
0.11
Crore
(estimates)
Total
4
Days
Collection:
Rs
6.94
Crore
(approximately)
Rathnam
Cast
The
movie
stars
Vishal
as
Rathnam
in
the
title
role
and
Priya
Bhavani
Shankar
as
the
female
lead
opposite
him.
She
plays
the
role
of
Janani.
In
addition,
the
movie
stars
Samuthirakani,
Ramachandra
Raju,
Gautham
Vasudev
Menon,
Yogi
Babu,
Murali
Sharma,
and
Mohan
Raman
among
others
in
key
roles.
Rathnam
Crew
Written
and
directed
by
Hari,
this
latest
actioner
was
produced
by
Kaarthekeyan
Santhanam
and
Alankar
Pandian
under
the
Stone
Bench
Films,
Zee
Studios,
and
Invenio
Origin
banners.
Ayngaran
International
banner
distributed
the
movie
which
has
its
entire
music
and
background
score
composed
by
Devi
Sri
Prasad.
T.S.Jay
worked
as
the
editor
and
M.
Sukumar
cranked
the
camera.