Rathnam Opening Weekend Box Office Collection: Vishal & Hari's Latest Actioner Slightly Picks Up Numbers

Rathnam Box Office Prediction Day 4: Vishal and Priya Bhavani Shankar-starrer latest Tamil action drama titled 'Rathnam,' written and directed by Hari, hit the screens to a good pre-release buzz on April 26. The movie is supposed to work well at the box office because the director and actor's earlier collaboration 'Thaamirabharani,' was a super hit.

However, given the fact that the movie has a very outdated story and nothing new in terms of screenplay, Rathnam earned mixed reviews from the film buffs as well as the critics.

Rathnam Premise

Rathnam, a henchmark who works for local MLA Panneer Selvam takes an interest in Mallika, who resembles his dead mother. He keeps safeguarding Mallika, who wants to become a doctor. On the other hand, Rathnam vows revenge against Beema Rayudu, Raghava Rayudu, and Subba Rayudu.

Rathnam Box Office Collection Prediction

The movie opened to decent response at the box office due to having no competition and no big-budget, star-studded films playing in theatres currently. The opening advance bookings were satisfactory for Vishal's film and the opening weeked was favourable. Check out the day-wise box office collection of Rathnam movie (India) in Tamil and Telugu below.

Day 1: Rs 2.45 Crore

Day 2: Rs 2.15 Crore

Day 3: Rs 2.23 Crore

Day 4: Rs 0.11 Crore (estimates)

Total 4 Days Collection: Rs 6.94 Crore (approximately)

Rathnam Cast

The movie stars Vishal as Rathnam in the title role and Priya Bhavani Shankar as the female lead opposite him. She plays the role of Janani. In addition, the movie stars Samuthirakani, Ramachandra Raju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Yogi Babu, Murali Sharma, and Mohan Raman among others in key roles.

Rathnam Crew

Written and directed by Hari, this latest actioner was produced by Kaarthekeyan Santhanam and Alankar Pandian under the Stone Bench Films, Zee Studios, and Invenio Origin banners. Ayngaran International banner distributed the movie which has its entire music and background score composed by Devi Sri Prasad. T.S.Jay worked as the editor and M. Sukumar cranked the camera.