Rathnam Full Movie Leaked Online In HD For Free Download A Day After Its Theatrical Release

Rathnam Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download: Vishal's latest heavy-duty mass action drama written and directed by Hari, Rathnam, opened to the audience on the big screens worldwide on April 26. The movie which stars Priya Bhavani Shankar earned mediocre and disappointing reviews for its outdated story and treatment.

Rathnam Full Movie Leaked Online

After the movie hit the screens to a decent pre-release buzz on April 26, Vishal's latest action drama Rathnam fell prey to the hungry piracy mafia. The illegal websites that share content through unscrupulous sources in the form of links copied the entire content of Rathnam and shared it online. These links are re-shared through social media and enable the viewers to watch and download the movie.

Rathnam Cast

The movie stars Vishal as Rathnam in the title role and Priya Bhavani Shankar as the female lead opposite him. She plays the role of Janani. In addition, the movie stars Samuthirakani, Ramachandra Raju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Yogi Babu, Murali Sharma, and Mohan Raman among others in key roles.

Rathnam Crew

Written and directed by Hari, this latest actioner was produced by Kaarthekeyan Santhanam and Alankar Pandian under the Stone Bench Films, Zee Studios, and Invenio Origin banners. Ayngaran International banner distributed the movie which has its entire music and background score composed by Devi Sri Prasad. T.S.Jay worked as the editor and M. Sukumar cranked the camera.

