Rathnam Full Movie Leaked Online In HD For Free Download A Day After Its Theatrical Release

Rathnam
Full
Movie
Leaked
Online
For
Free
Download:
Vishal's
latest
heavy-duty
mass
action
drama
written
and
directed
by
Hari,
Rathnam,
opened
to
the
audience
on
the
big
screens
worldwide
on
April
26.
The
movie
which
stars
Priya
Bhavani
Shankar
earned
mediocre
and
disappointing
reviews
for
its
outdated
story
and
treatment.
After
the
movie
hit
the
screens
to
a
decent
pre-release
buzz
on
April
26,
Vishal's
latest
action
drama
Rathnam
fell
prey
to
the
hungry
piracy
mafia.
The
illegal
websites
that
share
content
through
unscrupulous
sources
in
the
form
of
links
copied
the
entire
content
of
Rathnam
and
shared
it
online.
These
links
are
re-shared
through
social
media
and
enable
the
viewers
to
watch
and
download
the
movie.
Rathnam
Cast
The
movie
stars
Vishal
as
Rathnam
in
the
title
role
and
Priya
Bhavani
Shankar
as
the
female
lead
opposite
him.
She
plays
the
role
of
Janani.
In
addition,
the
movie
stars
Samuthirakani,
Ramachandra
Raju,
Gautham
Vasudev
Menon,
Yogi
Babu,
Murali
Sharma,
and
Mohan
Raman
among
others
in
key
roles.
Rathnam
Crew
Written
and
directed
by
Hari,
this
latest
actioner
was
produced
by
Kaarthekeyan
Santhanam
and
Alankar
Pandian
under
the
Stone
Bench
Films,
Zee
Studios,
and
Invenio
Origin
banners.
Ayngaran
International
banner
distributed
the
movie
which
has
its
entire
music
and
background
score
composed
by
Devi
Sri
Prasad.
T.S.Jay
worked
as
the
editor
and
M.
Sukumar
cranked
the
camera.
DISCLAIMER-
FILMIBEAT
doesn't
support
or
promote
piracy
as
it
is
a
criminal
offense
under
the
Copyright
Act
of
1957.
We
sincerely
request
you
to
not
participate
in
any
such
practice
or
encourage
piracy
in
any
form.
Story first published: Saturday, April 27, 2024, 10:03 [IST]