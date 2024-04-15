Rathnam OTT: Vishal & Hari's Latest Action Drama Signs A Crazy Deal With THIS Platform; Digital Rights Sold

Photo Credit:

Vishal's Rathnam OTT and Satellite Rights Sold: Rathnam is the latest high-octane mass-action drama featuring Vishal as the protagonist. The movie was written and directed by Hari, who is known for many of his successful mass films including the epic Singam series starring Suriya. The actor and director duo joined hands for this latest project for the third time, which is now gearing up for a worldwide release on April 26.

Earlier, the duo delivered successful box office hits in the form of 'Poojai,' and 'Thaamarabharani,' which were also dubbed into Telugu, owing to the popularity of the actor. The same is continuing with Rathnam as well. Promotional activities for the movie are in full swing.

Vishal and his fans have pinned all their big hopes on Rathnam now that the actor had made a comeback and tasted the biggest success of his career with director Adhik Ravichandran's period dark gangster film 'Mark Anthony.' If Rathnam works at the box office, the actor will be in his form. For the same, he picked director Hari, aiming for a hattrick.

Rathnam OTT Rights Sold

Vishal's film has closed its satellite and digital streaming rights, about two weeks ahead of its theatrical release. Reportedly, ZEE TV secured the satellite rights to this movie while the OTT giant Amazon Prime Video shelled out big bucks on the digital streaming rights of Rathnam.

Rathnam Cast

The movie stars Vishal as Rathnam in the title role and Priya Bhavani Shankar as the female lead opposite him. She plays the role of Janani. In addition, the movie stars Samuthirakani, Ramachandra Raju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Yogi Babu, Murali Sharma, and Mohan Raman among others in key roles.

Rathnam Crew

Written and directed by Hari, this latest actioner was produced by Kaarthekeyan Santhanam and Alankar Pandian under the Stone Bench Films, Zee Studios, and Invenio Origin banners. Ayngaran International banner distributed the movie which has its entire music and background score composed by Devi Sri Prasad. T.S.Jay worked as the editor and M. Sukumar cranked the camera.