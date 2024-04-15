Rathnam OTT: Vishal & Hari's Latest Action Drama Signs A Crazy Deal With THIS Platform; Digital Rights Sold

Vishal's
Rathnam
OTT
and
Satellite
Rights
Sold:
Rathnam
is
the
latest
high-octane
mass-action
drama
featuring
Vishal
as
the
protagonist.
The
movie
was
written
and
directed
by
Hari,
who
is
known
for
many
of
his
successful
mass
films
including
the
epic
Singam
series
starring
Suriya.
The
actor
and
director
duo
joined
hands
for
this
latest
project
for
the
third
time,
which
is
now
gearing
up
for
a
worldwide
release
on
April
26.
Earlier,
the
duo
delivered
successful
box
office
hits
in
the
form
of
'Poojai,'
and
'Thaamarabharani,'
which
were
also
dubbed
into
Telugu,
owing
to
the
popularity
of
the
actor.
The
same
is
continuing
with
Rathnam
as
well.
Promotional
activities
for
the
movie
are
in
full
swing.
Vishal
and
his
fans
have
pinned
all
their
big
hopes
on
Rathnam
now
that
the
actor
had
made
a
comeback
and
tasted
the
biggest
success
of
his
career
with
director
Adhik
Ravichandran's
period
dark
gangster
film
'Mark
Anthony.'
If
Rathnam
works
at
the
box
office,
the
actor
will
be
in
his
form.
For
the
same,
he
picked
director
Hari,
aiming
for
a
hattrick.
Rathnam
OTT
Rights
Sold
Vishal's
film
has
closed
its
satellite
and
digital
streaming
rights,
about
two
weeks
ahead
of
its
theatrical
release.
Reportedly,
ZEE
TV
secured
the
satellite
rights
to
this
movie
while
the
OTT
giant
Amazon
Prime
Video
shelled
out
big
bucks
on
the
digital
streaming
rights
of
Rathnam.
Rathnam
Cast
The
movie
stars
Vishal
as
Rathnam
in
the
title
role
and
Priya
Bhavani
Shankar
as
the
female
lead
opposite
him.
She
plays
the
role
of
Janani.
In
addition,
the
movie
stars
Samuthirakani,
Ramachandra
Raju,
Gautham
Vasudev
Menon,
Yogi
Babu,
Murali
Sharma,
and
Mohan
Raman
among
others
in
key
roles.
Rathnam
Crew
Written
and
directed
by
Hari,
this
latest
actioner
was
produced
by
Kaarthekeyan
Santhanam
and
Alankar
Pandian
under
the
Stone
Bench
Films,
Zee
Studios,
and
Invenio
Origin
banners.
Ayngaran
International
banner
distributed
the
movie
which
has
its
entire
music
and
background
score
composed
by
Devi
Sri
Prasad.
T.S.Jay
worked
as
the
editor
and
M.
Sukumar
cranked
the
camera.