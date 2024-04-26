Rathnam Twitter (X) Review: Netizens Reveal What’s Good & What’s Bad In Vishal’s Action Thriller

Rathnam X Review: After creating immense buzz in the town, Vishal's much talked about action thriller Rathnam has finally hit the screens today. The movie has managed to intrigue the audience for months now and fans have been looking forward to seeing Vishal's magic as the titular role in the movie. Helmed by Hari, Rathnam also features Priya Bhavani Shankar, Ramachandra Raju, Samuthirakani, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Yogi Babu

Interestingly, it is a story of an angry man Rathnam who lives on the border of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu and is on a quest to protect a young woman Janani from gangsters for undisclosed reasons. And while the trailer got the fans excited about the action thriller, as the movie has finally hit the screens, the social media is abuzz with tweets about Rathnam as the audience reveal what's good and what's bad in this Hari directorial

What's Bad In Rathnam:

Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter (X), a user wrote that while the screenplay of the film has a phenomenal screenplay, the story line seems to be 'okayish'. The tweet read as, "#Rathnam - first 30 mins Screenplay decent going! Making was very good. Story okayish".

What's Good In Rathnam:

Interestingly, a section of fans have been heaping praises for Rathnam and gave it a rating of 3.5. A Twitter user wrote, "Blockbuster #Rathnam Hari sir great direction. Vishal Anna acting speaks". Another user called Rathnam hattrick hit for Vishal and Hari.

Interestingly, Rathnam marks Vishal's third collaboration with director Hari after Thaamirabharani and Poojai. Meanwhile, Vishal called the movie a family entertainer and said, "The film has been in the spotlight because of the media. Devi Sri Prasad gave good music. I also want to thank the whole team and crew who worked on this project. Lead actress Priya Bhavani Shanka played an important role in the movie. Her character is the life of this film. The movie is full of entertainment and is a Paisa Vasool film"