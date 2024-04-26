Rathnam Twitter (X) Review: Netizens Reveal What’s Good & What’s Bad In Vishal’s Action Thriller

Rathnam
X
Review:
After
creating
immense
buzz
in
the
town,
Vishal's
much
talked
about
action
thriller
Rathnam
has
finally
hit
the
screens
today.
The
movie
has
managed
to
intrigue
the
audience
for
months
now
and
fans
have
been
looking
forward
to
seeing
Vishal's
magic
as
the
titular
role
in
the
movie.
Helmed
by
Hari,
Rathnam
also
features
Priya
Bhavani
Shankar,
Ramachandra
Raju,
Samuthirakani,
Gautham
Vasudev
Menon
and
Yogi
Babu
Interestingly,
it
is
a
story
of
an
angry
man
Rathnam
who
lives
on
the
border
of
Andhra
Pradesh
and
Tamil
Nadu
and
is
on
a
quest
to
protect
a
young
woman
Janani
from
gangsters
for
undisclosed
reasons.
And
while
the
trailer
got
the
fans
excited
about
the
action
thriller,
as
the
movie
has
finally
hit
the
screens,
the
social
media
is
abuzz
with
tweets
about
Rathnam
as
the
audience
reveal
what's
good
and
what's
bad
in
this
Hari
directorial
What's
Bad
In
Rathnam:
Taking
to
the
micro-blogging
site
Twitter
(X),
a
user
wrote
that
while
the
screenplay
of
the
film
has
a
phenomenal
screenplay,
the
story
line
seems
to
be
'okayish'.
The
tweet
read
as,
"#Rathnam
-
first
30
mins
Screenplay
decent
going!
Making
was
very
good.
Story
okayish".
Interestingly,
a
section
of
fans
have
been
heaping
praises
for
Rathnam
and
gave
it
a
rating
of
3.5.
A
Twitter
user
wrote,
"Blockbuster
#Rathnam
Hari
sir
great
direction.
Vishal
Anna
acting
speaks".
Another
user
called
Rathnam
hattrick
hit
for
Vishal
and
Hari.
#Rathnam
First
Half👍
4
fights
3
Songs
2
emotional
scenes
1
small
twist
Hero
challenging
to
villain
at
Interval
Interestingly,
Rathnam
marks
Vishal's
third
collaboration
with
director
Hari
after
Thaamirabharani
and
Poojai.
Meanwhile,
Vishal
called
the
movie
a
family
entertainer
and
said,
"The
film
has
been
in
the
spotlight
because
of
the
media.
Devi
Sri
Prasad
gave
good
music.
I
also
want
to
thank
the
whole
team
and
crew
who
worked
on
this
project.
Lead
actress
Priya
Bhavani
Shanka
played
an
important
role
in
the
movie.
Her
character
is
the
life
of
this
film.
The
movie
is
full
of
entertainment
and
is
a
Paisa
Vasool
film"
Story first published: Friday, April 26, 2024, 11:37 [IST]