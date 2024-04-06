Rebel OTT Release Date, Platform, & Time: When & Where To Watch GV Prakash Kumar-Mamitha Baiju's Actioner

Photo Credit:

Rebel Movie OTT Release On Prime Video: GV Prakash Kumar's latest film, a period action drama written and directed by Nikesh RS, was released theatrically on March 22. The movie marks the 'Premalu' movie beauty Mamitha Baiju's Tamil debut. After its theatrical release, the movie earned a lukewarm response at the box office.

Despite the movie's story and premise, the director failed to deliver an impactful film that talks about discrimination, The performances of the lead actors received appluase along with a few technical aspects but the soul of the film went missing due to non-gripping screenplay and bland storytelling. After the movie failed to achieve break-even point, within two weeks after its theatrical release, Rebel made its OTT debut.

Rebel Synopsis

The movie is set to have been inspired by real-life incidents and is set in the backdrop of Tamil labourers who set off to work in the plantations in Munnar. The story belongs to the period of 1980. Kathir (GV Prakash Kumar) believes education will only solve their problems. Meanwhile, two student groups are affiliated with the regional political parties that oppress Kathir.

Rebel OTT Release Date & Time On Prime Video

The makers of the film, Studio Green Productions have officially released a statement in collaboration with OTT giant Amazon Prime Video about the movie Rebel's OTT release date. The movie made its digital streaming debut on Prime Video.

Rebel Cast

The movie stars GV Prakash Kumar, Mamitha Baiju, Adithya Bhaskar, Karunas, Shalu Rahim, Athira, Subramaniam Siva, Tamilmani.D, Venkatesh V.P., and Kalloori Vinoth among others in key roles.

Rebel Crew

Written and directed by Nikesh R.S., the Rebel movie has its entire music and background score composed by GV Prakash Kumar himself. Arunkrishna Radhakrishnan cranked the camera and Vetre Krishnan worked as the editor. K.E. Gnanavelraja and Neha Gnanavelraja produced the movie under the Studio Green banner.