Rebel OTT Release Date, Platform, & Time: When & Where To Watch GV Prakash Kumar-Mamitha Baiju's Actioner

Rebel
Movie
OTT
Release
On
Prime
Video:
GV
Prakash
Kumar's
latest
film,
a
period
action
drama
written
and
directed
by
Nikesh
RS,
was
released
theatrically
on
March
22.
The
movie
marks
the
'Premalu'
movie
beauty
Mamitha
Baiju's
Tamil
debut.
After
its
theatrical
release,
the
movie
earned
a
lukewarm
response
at
the
box
office.
Despite
the
movie's
story
and
premise,
the
director
failed
to
deliver
an
impactful
film
that
talks
about
discrimination,
The
performances
of
the
lead
actors
received
appluase
along
with
a
few
technical
aspects
but
the
soul
of
the
film
went
missing
due
to
non-gripping
screenplay
and
bland
storytelling.
After
the
movie
failed
to
achieve
break-even
point,
within
two
weeks
after
its
theatrical
release,
Rebel
made
its
OTT
debut.
Rebel
Synopsis
The
movie
is
set
to
have
been
inspired
by
real-life
incidents
and
is
set
in
the
backdrop
of
Tamil
labourers
who
set
off
to
work
in
the
plantations
in
Munnar.
The
story
belongs
to
the
period
of
1980.
Kathir
(GV
Prakash
Kumar)
believes
education
will
only
solve
their
problems.
Meanwhile,
two
student
groups
are
affiliated
with
the
regional
political
parties
that
oppress
Kathir.
Rebel
OTT
Release
Date
&
Time
On
Prime
Video
The
makers
of
the
film,
Studio
Green
Productions
have
officially
released
a
statement
in
collaboration
with
OTT
giant
Amazon
Prime
Video
about
the
movie
Rebel's
OTT
release
date.
The
movie
made
its
digital
streaming
debut
on
Prime
Video.
Rebel
Cast
The
movie
stars
GV
Prakash
Kumar,
Mamitha
Baiju,
Adithya
Bhaskar,
Karunas,
Shalu
Rahim,
Athira,
Subramaniam
Siva,
Tamilmani.D,
Venkatesh
V.P.,
and
Kalloori
Vinoth
among
others
in
key
roles.
Rebel
Crew
Written
and
directed
by
Nikesh
R.S.,
the
Rebel
movie
has
its
entire
music
and
background
score
composed
by
GV
Prakash
Kumar
himself.
Arunkrishna
Radhakrishnan
cranked
the
camera
and
Vetre
Krishnan
worked
as
the
editor.
K.E.
Gnanavelraja
and
Neha
Gnanavelraja
produced
the
movie
under
the
Studio
Green
banner.