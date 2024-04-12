Romeo Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction: Vijay Antony-Mrinalini Ravi's Romcom Off To A Positive Start

Photo Credit:

Romeo Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction: Romeo is the latest romantic comedy family drama produced by Vijay Antony under his banner Vijay Antony Film Factory. The movie, written and directed by Vinayak Vaithianathan was released worldwide on April 11 in Tamil and Telugu.

Given the fact that Vijay Antony has a decent market in the Telugu states, the movie was dubbed and released as 'Love Guru.' Mirnalini Ravi is the film's leading lady opposite Vijay Antony, who plays the role of a husband trying to woo his wife in an arranged marriage setup.

Romeo Synopsis

Arivu (Vijay Antony) leaves for Malaysia to earn money. He returns home to get married when he crosses 35 and is on the lookout for a nice woman. He then visits a family funeral where he sees Leela (Mirnalini Ravi) and falls for her. Leela aspires to become an actress and Arivu manages to convince her parents and Leela as well. They leave for Hyderabad and Aravind does everything to woo his wife including producing a film to make her an actress. What follows next is the story of Romeo.

Romeo Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction

Upon its theatrical release, Romeo has been getting decent reviews although not that of a super successful film. The film's premise, drama, and performances along with the comedy track are enjoyable, according to the reviewers. However, it falls flat during the second half with a mundane formulaic climax and pace.

Here's a detail on the day-wise box office collection of Vijay Antony's Romeo movie below.

Day 1: Rs 1 Crore

Day 2: Rs 0.11 Crore (estimates)

Total 2 Days Collection: Rs 1.11 Crore (approximately)

Romeo Cast

The movie stars Vijay Antony, Mirnalini Ravi, Yogi Babu, VTV Ganesh, Ilavarasu, Thalaivasal Vijay, Sudha, and Sreeja Ravi among others in key roles.

Romeo Crew

Vijay Antony produced the movie under his Vijay Antony Film Corporation banner. Written and directed by Vinayak Vaithianathan, the film's music and background score were composed by Barath Dhanasekar. Vijay Antony turned editor for this film which has its cinematography by Farook J Basha.