Romeo Box Office Collection Day 3 Prediction: Vijay Antony's Romantic Comedy Film Stands Steady This Weekend

Photo Credit:

Vijay Antony's Romeo Box Office Collection Day 3 Prediction: Vijay Antony-starrer latest romantic drama written and directed by Vinayak Vaithianathan titled 'Romeo,' hit the screens amid decent buzz on April 11. The movie is doing fairly well at the box office upon its release.

Romeo was also dubbed into Telugu and released as 'Love Guru.' The actor-producer-musician turned editor for this film and is getting appreciation for his performance.

The film has its moments and the comedy angle worked out well. However, the second half is filled with routine drama scenes and redundant tropes.

Romeo Synopsis

Arivu (Vijay Antony) leaves for Malaysia to earn money. He returns home to get married when he crosses 35 and is on the lookout for a nice woman. He then visits a family funeral where he sees Leela (Mirnalini Ravi) and falls for her. Leela aspires to become an actress and Arivu manages to convince her parents and Leela as well. They leave for Hyderabad and Aravind does everything to woo his wife including producing a film to make her an actress. What follows next is the story of Romeo.

Romeo Box Office Collection Day 3 Prediction

Upon its theatrical release, Romeo has been getting decent reviews. The film's premise, drama, and performances along with the comedy track are enjoyable, according to the reviewers. However, it falls flat during the second half with a mundane formulaic climax and pace.

Here's a detail on the day-wise box office collection of Vijay Antony's Romeo movie below.

Day 1: Rs 1 Crore

Day 2: Rs 0.61 Crore

Day 3: Rs 0.35 Crore (estimates)

Total 3 Days Collection: Rs 1.96 Crore (approximately)

Romeo Cast

The movie stars Vijay Antony, Mirnalini Ravi, Yogi Babu, VTV Ganesh, Ilavarasu, Thalaivasal Vijay, Sudha, and Sreeja Ravi among others in key roles.

Romeo Crew

Vijay Antony produced the movie under his Vijay Antony Film Corporation banner. Written and directed by Vinayak Vaithianathan, the film's music and background score were composed by Barath Dhanasekar. Vijay Antony turned editor for this film which has its cinematography by Farook J Basha.