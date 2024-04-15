Romeo Box Office Collection Day 5 Prediction: Vijay Antony-Mirnalini Ravi's Latest Romcom Picks Up Pace

Photo Credit:

Vijay Antony's Romeo Box Office Collection: Romeo is that latest romantic family drama starring the multitalented Vijay Antony in the lead role. Mirnalini Ravi is the female lead in this film written and directed by Vinayak Vaithianathan. This entertainer hit the screens amid decent buzz on April 11 as a sumemr entertainer and is doing considerably well at the box office upon its release.

Romeo was also dubbed into Telugu and released as 'Love Guru.' The actor-producer-musician turned editor for this film and is getting appreciation for his performance.

Romeo Synopsis

Arivu (Vijay Antony) leaves for Malaysia to earn money. He returns home to get married when he crosses 35 and is on the lookout for a nice woman. He then visits a family funeral where he sees Leela (Mirnalini Ravi) and falls for her. Leela aspires to become an actress and Arivu manages to convince her parents and Leela as well. They leave for Hyderabad and Aravind does everything to woo his wife including producing a film to make her an actress. What follows next is the story of Romeo.

Romeo Box Office Collection Day 5 Prediction

Upon its theatrical release, Romeo has been getting decent reviews although not that of a super successful film. The film's premise, drama, and performances along with the comedy track are enjoyable, according to the reviewers. However, it falls flat during the second half with a mundane formulaic climax and pace, opined the viewers.

In addition, Vijay Antony's Romeo movie picked up on its fourth day at the box office and earned over a crore in one day. The movie is slowly gaining momentum. Here's a detail on the day-wise box office collection of Vijay Antony's Romeo movie below.

Day 1: Rs 1 Crore

Day 2: Rs 0.61 Crore

Day 3: Rs 0.84 Crore

Day 4: Rs 1.2 Crore

Day 5: Rs 0.01 Crore (estimates)

Total 5 Days Collection: Rs 3.48 Crore (approximately)

Romeo Cast

The movie stars Vijay Antony, Mirnalini Ravi, Yogi Babu, VTV Ganesh, Ilavarasu, Thalaivasal Vijay, Sudha, and Sreeja Ravi among others in key roles.

Romeo Crew

Vijay Antony produced the movie under his Vijay Antony Film Corporation banner. Written and directed by Vinayak Vaithianathan, the film's music and background score were composed by Barath Dhanasekar. Vijay Antony turned editor for this film which has its cinematography by Farook J Basha.