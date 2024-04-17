Romeo Box Office Collection Day 7 Prediction: Vijay Antony-Mirnalini Ravi's Romcom Continues To Enthrall Fans

Photo Credit:

Romeo Box Office Collection Day 7 Prediction: Written and directed by Vinayak Vaithianathan, Romeo is the latest family romantic drama featuring Vijay Antony and Mirnalini Ravi as the lead couple. The movie was released to a decent buzz on April 11 in Tamil and Telugu at a time. Titled 'Love Guru' in Telugu, the movie was received well at the box office in both languages as Vijay Antony enjoys a decent fanbase.

Upon the theatrical release of Romeo, critics opined that the movie delves into a decent point of a husband trying to woo his wife, with the narrative laced heavily with comedy, which is entertaining. The movie then goes down south in the second half with redundant scenes. Nonetheless, Romeo is an entertaining film for a one-time watch.

Romeo Synopsis

Arivu (Vijay Antony) leaves for Malaysia to earn money. He returns home to get married when he crosses 35 and is on the lookout for a nice woman. He then visits a family funeral where he sees Leela (Mirnalini Ravi) and falls for her. Leela aspires to become an actress and Aravind manages to convince her parents and Leela as well. They leave for Hyderabad and Aravind does everything to woo his wife including producing a film to make her an actress. What follows next is the story of Romeo.

Romeo Box Office Collection Prediction

Here's a detail on the day-wise box office collection of Vijay Antony's Romeo movie below.

Day 1: Rs 1 Crore

Day 2: Rs 0.61 Crore

Day 3: Rs 0.84 Crore

Day 4: Rs 1.02 Crore

Day 5: Rs 0.45 Crore

Day 6: Rs 0.47 Crore

Day 7: Rs 0.01 (estimates)

Total 7 Days Collection: Rs 4.4 Crore (approximately)

Romeo Cast

The movie stars Vijay Antony, Mirnalini Ravi, Yogi Babu, VTV Ganesh, Ilavarasu, Thalaivasal Vijay, Sudha, and Sreeja Ravi among others in key roles.

Romeo Crew

Vijay Antony produced the movie under his Vijay Antony Film Corporation banner. Written and directed by Vinayak Vaithianathan, the film's music and background score were composed by Barath Dhanasekar. Vijay Antony turned editor for this film which has its cinematography by Farook J Basha.