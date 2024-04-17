Romeo Box Office Collection Day 7 Prediction: Vijay Antony-Mirnalini Ravi's Romcom Continues To Enthrall Fans

Romeo
Box
Office
Collection
Day
7
Prediction:
Written
and
directed
by
Vinayak
Vaithianathan,
Romeo
is
the
latest
family
romantic
drama
featuring
Vijay
Antony
and
Mirnalini
Ravi
as
the
lead
couple.
The
movie
was
released
to
a
decent
buzz
on
April
11
in
Tamil
and
Telugu
at
a
time.
Titled
'Love
Guru'
in
Telugu,
the
movie
was
received
well
at
the
box
office
in
both
languages
as
Vijay
Antony
enjoys
a
decent
fanbase.
Upon
the
theatrical
release
of
Romeo,
critics
opined
that
the
movie
delves
into
a
decent
point
of
a
husband
trying
to
woo
his
wife,
with
the
narrative
laced
heavily
with
comedy,
which
is
entertaining.
The
movie
then
goes
down
south
in
the
second
half
with
redundant
scenes.
Nonetheless,
Romeo
is
an
entertaining
film
for
a
one-time
watch.
Romeo
Synopsis
Arivu
(Vijay
Antony)
leaves
for
Malaysia
to
earn
money.
He
returns
home
to
get
married
when
he
crosses
35
and
is
on
the
lookout
for
a
nice
woman.
He
then
visits
a
family
funeral
where
he
sees
Leela
(Mirnalini
Ravi)
and
falls
for
her.
Leela
aspires
to
become
an
actress
and
Aravind
manages
to
convince
her
parents
and
Leela
as
well.
They
leave
for
Hyderabad
and
Aravind
does
everything
to
woo
his
wife
including
producing
a
film
to
make
her
an
actress.
What
follows
next
is
the
story
of
Romeo.
Romeo
Box
Office
Collection
Prediction
Here's
a
detail
on
the
day-wise
box
office
collection
of
Vijay
Antony's
Romeo
movie
below.
Day
1:
Rs
1
Crore
Day
2:
Rs
0.61
Crore
Day
3:
Rs
0.84
Crore
Day
4:
Rs
1.02
Crore
Day
5:
Rs
0.45
Crore
Day
6:
Rs
0.47
Crore
Day
7:
Rs
0.01
(estimates)
Total
7
Days
Collection:
Rs
4.4
Crore
(approximately)
Romeo
Cast
The
movie
stars
Vijay
Antony,
Mirnalini
Ravi,
Yogi
Babu,
VTV
Ganesh,
Ilavarasu,
Thalaivasal
Vijay,
Sudha,
and
Sreeja
Ravi
among
others
in
key
roles.
Romeo
Crew
Vijay
Antony
produced
the
movie
under
his
Vijay
Antony
Film
Corporation
banner.
Written
and
directed
by
Vinayak
Vaithianathan,
the
film's
music
and
background
score
were
composed
by
Barath
Dhanasekar.
Vijay
Antony
turned
editor
for
this
film
which
has
its
cinematography
by
Farook
J
Basha.