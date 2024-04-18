English Edition
Romeo Box Office Collection Day 8 Prediction: Vijay Antony-Vinayak Vaithianathan's Film Continues Decent Run

Vijay Antony s Romeo Box Office Collection Day 8 Prediction
Photo Credit:

Romeo Box Office Collection Prediction: Romeo is the latest romantic-comedy drama featuring Vijay Antony and Mirnalini Ravi in the lead roles. Written and directed by Vinayak Vaithianathan, the movie hit the screens on April 11 in Tamil and Telugu, worldwide. In Telugu, Vijay Antony's film was released as 'Love Guru,' and the movie earned reviews as an average film which makes for a decent one-time watch.

Romeo Synopsis

Arivu (Vijay Antony) leaves for Malaysia to earn money. He returns home to get married when he crosses 35 and is on the lookout for a nice woman. He then visits a family funeral where he sees Leela (Mirnalini Ravi) and falls for her. Leela aspires to become an actress and Aravind manages to convince her parents and Leela as well. They leave for Hyderabad and Aravind does everything to woo his wife including producing a film to make her an actress. What follows next is the story of Romeo.

Romeo Box Office Collection Prediction Day 8

Here's a detail on the day-wise box office collection of Vijay Antony's Romeo movie below.

Day 1: Rs 1 Crore
Day 2: Rs 0.61 Crore
Day 3: Rs 0.84 Crore
Day 4: Rs 1.02 Crore
Day 5: Rs 0.45 Crore
Day 6: Rs 0.47 Crore
Day 7: Rs 0.52 Crore
Day 8: Rs 0.02 Crore (estimates)

Total 8 Days Collection: Rs 4.93 Crore (approximately)

Romeo Cast

The movie stars Vijay Antony, Mirnalini Ravi, Yogi Babu, VTV Ganesh, Ilavarasu, Thalaivasal Vijay, Sudha, and Sreeja Ravi among others in key roles.

Romeo Crew

Vijay Antony produced the movie under his Vijay Antony Film Corporation banner. Written and directed by Vinayak Vaithianathan, the film's music and background score were composed by Barath Dhanasekar. Vijay Antony turned editor for this film which has its cinematography by Farook J Basha.

Comments

Story first published: Thursday, April 18, 2024, 9:55 [IST]
