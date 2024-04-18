Romeo Box Office Collection Day 8 Prediction: Vijay Antony-Vinayak Vaithianathan's Film Continues Decent Run

Romeo
Romeo
is
the
latest
romantic-comedy
drama
featuring
Vijay
Antony
and
Mirnalini
Ravi
in
the
lead
roles.
Written
and
directed
by
Vinayak
Vaithianathan,
the
movie
hit
the
screens
on
April
11
in
Tamil
and
Telugu,
worldwide.
In
Telugu,
Vijay
Antony's
film
was
released
as
'Love
Guru,'
and
the
movie
earned
reviews
as
an
average
film
which
makes
for
a
decent
one-time
watch.
Romeo
Synopsis
Arivu
(Vijay
Antony)
leaves
for
Malaysia
to
earn
money.
He
returns
home
to
get
married
when
he
crosses
35
and
is
on
the
lookout
for
a
nice
woman.
He
then
visits
a
family
funeral
where
he
sees
Leela
(Mirnalini
Ravi)
and
falls
for
her.
Leela
aspires
to
become
an
actress
and
Aravind
manages
to
convince
her
parents
and
Leela
as
well.
They
leave
for
Hyderabad
and
Aravind
does
everything
to
woo
his
wife
including
producing
a
film
to
make
her
an
actress.
What
follows
next
is
the
story
of
Romeo.
Romeo
Box
Office
Collection
Prediction
Day
8
Here's
a
detail
on
the
day-wise
box
office
collection
of
Vijay
Antony's
Romeo
movie
below.
Day
1:
Rs
1
Crore
Day
2:
Rs
0.61
Crore
Day
3:
Rs
0.84
Crore
Day
4:
Rs
1.02
Crore
Day
5:
Rs
0.45
Crore
Day
6:
Rs
0.47
Crore
Day
7:
Rs
0.52
Crore
Day
8:
Rs
0.02
Crore
(estimates)
Total
8
Days
Collection:
Rs
4.93
Crore
(approximately)
Romeo
Cast
The
movie
stars
Vijay
Antony,
Mirnalini
Ravi,
Yogi
Babu,
VTV
Ganesh,
Ilavarasu,
Thalaivasal
Vijay,
Sudha,
and
Sreeja
Ravi
among
others
in
key
roles.
Romeo
Crew
Vijay
Antony
produced
the
movie
under
his
Vijay
Antony
Film
Corporation
banner.
Written
and
directed
by
Vinayak
Vaithianathan,
the
film's
music
and
background
score
were
composed
by
Barath
Dhanasekar.
Vijay
Antony
turned
editor
for
this
film
which
has
its
cinematography
by
Farook
J
Basha.
Story first published: Thursday, April 18, 2024, 9:55 [IST]