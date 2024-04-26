Simbu-Hansika Love Story: Did Simbu Spend Rs 6 Crore On Hansika When They Were Together? Buzz Goes Viral

Photo Credit:

Simbu-Hansika Motwani's Love Story Re-Surfaces: Simbu aka Silambarasan also fondly called STR is a multi-talented Kollywood actor, who carved a name for himself in the entertainment industry. Simbu enjoys a generous fanbase spanning all the southern industries.

The 41-year-old actor's life was dotted with several controversies, public name-calling, and relationships. Simbu made headlines after his epic romantic crime thrillers and with his affair with Nayanthara. A picture of him kissing Nayanthara from their holiday in Dubai was leaked all over the media, which resulted in their break-up.

Later, Nayanthara and Simbu have worked together on a couple of films. Meanwhile, Simbu and Hansika Motwani, who was then the most after actress in Tamil, were said to be dating. After the reports about their relationship made headlines, the couple went public and agreed that they are seeing each other. There were also reports that Simbu dated Aishwarya Rajinikanth.

Hansika and Simbu made a beautiful couple and fans of the actors hoped that they would get married. Suddenly, after a couple of years, the duo called it quits. Simbu's personal life and professional life hit rock bottom following the breakup. They didn't discuss the reasons for their break up.

Did Simbu Spend Rs 6 Crore On Hansika?

Hansika recently tied the knot with her best friend Sohail Khaturia, who was her best friend's ex-husband. Their wedding created controversy but the couple were very much in love. Hansika also reacted by saying she was not the reason for the divorce of Sohail and their relationship grew only after he was divorced.

During one interaction around her wedding, Hansika reacted to her past relationship with Simbu and mentioned that she put her past behind for more than ten years.

Now, a rumour about Simbu spending Rs 6 Crore on Hansika, during their courtship is going viral on the internet.

Hansika's Work Front

After 105 Minuttess and Guardian, the actress, who is now continuing as one of the most successful Kollywood heroines, will be seen in 'Rowdy Baby,' 'Gandhari', and is awaiting the release of a movie named 'Man.' Hansika is also filming for a web series titled 'Nasha,' which is being made in Telugu.

Simbu's Work Front

After scoring hits and critical acclaim with films like 'Maanaadu,' 'Pathu Thala,' and 'Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu,' Simbu is currently shooting for Kamal Haasan's epic drama by Mani Ratnam titled 'Thug Life.' The shooting is happening at Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. In addition, Simbu also signed STR 48 and is awaiting the release of director Gokul's movie titled Corona Kumar.