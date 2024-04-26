Simbu-Hansika Love Story: Did Simbu Spend Rs 6 Crore On Hansika When They Were Together? Buzz Goes Viral

Simbu-Hansika
Motwani's
Love
Story
Re-Surfaces:
Simbu
aka
Silambarasan
also
fondly
called
STR
is
a
multi-talented
Kollywood
actor,
who
carved
a
name
for
himself
in
the
entertainment
industry.
Simbu
enjoys
a
generous
fanbase
spanning
all
the
southern
industries.
The
41-year-old
actor's
life
was
dotted
with
several
controversies,
public
name-calling,
and
relationships.
Simbu
made
headlines
after
his
epic
romantic
crime
thrillers
and
with
his
affair
with
Nayanthara.
A
picture
of
him
kissing
Nayanthara
from
their
holiday
in
Dubai
was
leaked
all
over
the
media,
which
resulted
in
their
break-up.
Later,
Nayanthara
and
Simbu
have
worked
together
on
a
couple
of
films.
Meanwhile,
Simbu
and
Hansika
Motwani,
who
was
then
the
most
after
actress
in
Tamil,
were
said
to
be
dating.
After
the
reports
about
their
relationship
made
headlines,
the
couple
went
public
and
agreed
that
they
are
seeing
each
other.
There
were
also
reports
that
Simbu
dated
Aishwarya
Rajinikanth.
Hansika
and
Simbu
made
a
beautiful
couple
and
fans
of
the
actors
hoped
that
they
would
get
married.
Suddenly,
after
a
couple
of
years,
the
duo
called
it
quits.
Simbu's
personal
life
and
professional
life
hit
rock
bottom
following
the
breakup.
They
didn't
discuss
the
reasons
for
their
break
up.
Did
Simbu
Spend
Rs
6
Crore
On
Hansika?
Hansika
recently
tied
the
knot
with
her
best
friend
Sohail
Khaturia,
who
was
her
best
friend's
ex-husband.
Their
wedding
created
controversy
but
the
couple
were
very
much
in
love.
Hansika
also
reacted
by
saying
she
was
not
the
reason
for
the
divorce
of
Sohail
and
their
relationship
grew
only
after
he
was
divorced.
During
one
interaction
around
her
wedding,
Hansika
reacted
to
her
past
relationship
with
Simbu
and
mentioned
that
she
put
her
past
behind
for
more
than
ten
years.
Now,
a
rumour
about
Simbu
spending
Rs
6
Crore
on
Hansika,
during
their
courtship
is
going
viral
on
the
internet.
Hansika's
Work
Front
After
105
Minuttess
and
Guardian,
the
actress,
who
is
now
continuing
as
one
of
the
most
successful
Kollywood
heroines,
will
be
seen
in
'Rowdy
Baby,'
'Gandhari',
and
is
awaiting
the
release
of
a
movie
named
'Man.'
Hansika
is
also
filming
for
a
web
series
titled
'Nasha,'
which
is
being
made
in
Telugu.
Simbu's
Work
Front
After
scoring
hits
and
critical
acclaim
with
films
like
'Maanaadu,'
'Pathu
Thala,'
and
'Vendhu
Thanindhathu
Kaadu,'
Simbu
is
currently
shooting
for
Kamal
Haasan's
epic
drama
by
Mani
Ratnam
titled
'Thug
Life.'
The
shooting
is
happening
at
Jaisalmer,
Rajasthan.
In
addition,
Simbu
also
signed
STR
48
and
is
awaiting
the
release
of
director
Gokul's
movie
titled
Corona
Kumar.