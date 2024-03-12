English Edition
circle Bigg Boss
bredcrumb bredcrumb

Surya Kiran Death: Karate Kalyani Makes Startling Comments About The Director's Health & Reason For Demise SH

By
Surya Kiran Death Karate Kalyani On Reason For His Demise
Photo Credit:

Kalyani About Director Surya Kiran's Untimely Death: Award-winning child actor-turned-director Surya Kiran, who breathed his last on March 11, 2024, is being condoled by the film fraternity of Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam industries. His sudden demise at the age of 48 caused concern among his industry friends who are plagued by the deaths of young actors and technicians due to health-related issues.

Surya Kiran, who won National Awards and acted as a child artist in more than 200 films spanning all the major South-Indian languages, succumbed to liver-related jaundice. He was getting treated at the GEM Hospital in Chennai where he lost his battle with life.

Movie Artist Association (MAA) member and Telugu artist Karate Kalyani spoke about Surya Kiran and the reason for his untimely death due to health-related issues.

Comments

Story first published: Tuesday, March 12, 2024, 12:45 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 12, 2024
More From FilmiBeat
Prev
Next

Advertisement

Latest Stories
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X
Close
X