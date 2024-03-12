Surya Kiran Death: Karate Kalyani Makes Startling Comments About The Director's Health & Reason For Demise SH

Photo Credit:

Kalyani About Director Surya Kiran's Untimely Death: Award-winning child actor-turned-director Surya Kiran, who breathed his last on March 11, 2024, is being condoled by the film fraternity of Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam industries. His sudden demise at the age of 48 caused concern among his industry friends who are plagued by the deaths of young actors and technicians due to health-related issues.

Surya Kiran, who won National Awards and acted as a child artist in more than 200 films spanning all the major South-Indian languages, succumbed to liver-related jaundice. He was getting treated at the GEM Hospital in Chennai where he lost his battle with life.

Movie Artist Association (MAA) member and Telugu artist Karate Kalyani spoke about Surya Kiran and the reason for his untimely death due to health-related issues.