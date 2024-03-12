Surya Kiran Death: Karate Kalyani Makes Startling Comments About The Director's Health & Reason For Demise SH

Kalyani
About
Director
Surya
Kiran's
Untimely
Death:
Award-winning
child
actor-turned-director
Surya
Kiran,
who
breathed
his
last
on
March
11,
2024,
is
being
condoled
by
the
film
fraternity
of
Tamil,
Telugu,
Kannada,
and
Malayalam
industries.
His
sudden
demise
at
the
age
of
48
caused
concern
among
his
industry
friends
who
are
plagued
by
the
deaths
of
young
actors
and
technicians
due
to
health-related
issues.
Surya
Kiran,
who
won
National
Awards
and
acted
as
a
child
artist
in
more
than
200
films
spanning
all
the
major
South-Indian
languages,
succumbed
to
liver-related
jaundice.
He
was
getting
treated
at
the
GEM
Hospital
in
Chennai
where
he
lost
his
battle
with
life.
Movie
Artist
Association
(MAA)
member
and
Telugu
artist
Karate
Kalyani
spoke
about
Surya
Kiran
and
the
reason
for
his
untimely
death
due
to
health-related
issues.
Story first published: Tuesday, March 12, 2024, 12:45 [IST]