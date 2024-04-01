Thalaivar 171 Title Update: Rajinikanth & Lokesh Kangaraj's New Movie's Title LEAKED? Here's What We Know

Thalaivar
171
Movie
Title
Leaked?:
Lokesh
Kanagaraj
recently
stirred
up
excitement
by
revealing
that
the
title
for
Thalaivar171
will
be
released
on
April
22,
2024.
Since
the
announcement,
there
has
been
considerable
speculation
and
interpretation
about
what
the
movie's
title
could
be.
In
addition
to
revealing
the
upcoming
title,
the
renowned
director
and
screenwriter
of
Kollywood
also
unveiled
the
first
look
of
Rajnikanth
in
Thalaivar
171.
The
73-year-old
actor
showcased
a
rugged
appearance
in
the
Thalaivar
171
poster,
hypening
the
exhilaration.
Theories
circulating
on
the
web
suggest
that
"Kazhugu" might
be
the
title
of
Thalaivar
171.
This
speculation
emerged
after
Rajnikanth
dropped
hints
during
one
of
his
recent
interviews.
According
to
Asianet,
Rajnikanth
referred
to
his
character
in
the
movie
as
Kazhugu
(Eagle).
He
further
illustrated
his
point
by
humorously
comparing
a
crow
fighting
with
an
eagle
at
the
audio
launch
of
Jailer.
Rajnikanth's
remarks
have
ignited
controversy,
leaving
fans
speculating
and
debating
over
the
potential
title.
As
the
theories
about
the
alleged
title
surfaced,
a
user
took
to
Reddit
thread
saying
"Thalaivar
171
title
leak." To
this
one
replied,
"Lol
"Kaaka
Kazhugu"
reference
again?"
Another
joked,
"Eagle
is
coming,
you
better
start
running!"
There
are
also
theories
suggesting
that
"Thalapathy"
could
be
the
title
of
Thalaivar
171.
This
speculation
stems
from
Lokesh
Kanagaraj's
previous
mention
that
he
would
consider
"Thalapathy"
as
the
title
for
his
next
movie
with
Rajnikanth.
However,
we
will
have
to
wait
for
April
22
for
the
confirmation.
The
makers
of
Thalaivar
171
are
wroking
on
film's
pre-production.
The
movie
is
expected
to
take
one
and
a
half
years
to
complete
the
process
and
land
in
the
theaters.
Giving
the
update,
director
Lokesh
Kanagaraj
said
in
an
interview,
"The
film
will
go
on
floors
in
June.
The
entire
process
will
take
around
one
to
one-and-a-half
years.
One
month
after
the
completion
of
Thalaivar
171,
we
will
begin
Kaithi
2
with
Karthi.
So,
the
work
has
been
going
on."
Story first published: Monday, April 1, 2024, 11:36 [IST]