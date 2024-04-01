Thalaivar 171 Title Update: Rajinikanth & Lokesh Kangaraj's New Movie's Title LEAKED? Here's What We Know

Thalaivar 171 Movie Title Leaked?: Lokesh Kanagaraj recently stirred up excitement by revealing that the title for Thalaivar171 will be released on April 22, 2024. Since the announcement, there has been considerable speculation and interpretation about what the movie's title could be. In addition to revealing the upcoming title, the renowned director and screenwriter of Kollywood also unveiled the first look of Rajnikanth in Thalaivar 171. The 73-year-old actor showcased a rugged appearance in the Thalaivar 171 poster, hypening the exhilaration.

IS KAZHUGU THE TITLE OF THALAIVAR 171?

Theories circulating on the web suggest that "Kazhugu" might be the title of Thalaivar 171. This speculation emerged after Rajnikanth dropped hints during one of his recent interviews. According to Asianet, Rajnikanth referred to his character in the movie as Kazhugu (Eagle). He further illustrated his point by humorously comparing a crow fighting with an eagle at the audio launch of Jailer. Rajnikanth's remarks have ignited controversy, leaving fans speculating and debating over the potential title.

As the theories about the alleged title surfaced, a user took to Reddit thread saying "Thalaivar 171 title leak." To this one replied, "Lol "Kaaka Kazhugu" reference again?" Another joked, "Eagle is coming, you better start running!"

There are also theories suggesting that "Thalapathy" could be the title of Thalaivar 171. This speculation stems from Lokesh Kanagaraj's previous mention that he would consider "Thalapathy" as the title for his next movie with Rajnikanth. However, we will have to wait for April 22 for the confirmation.

WHEN WILL THALAIVAR 171 RELEASE?

The makers of Thalaivar 171 are wroking on film's pre-production. The movie is expected to take one and a half years to complete the process and land in the theaters. Giving the update, director Lokesh Kanagaraj said in an interview, "The film will go on floors in June. The entire process will take around one to one-and-a-half years. One month after the completion of Thalaivar 171, we will begin Kaithi 2 with Karthi. So, the work has been going on."