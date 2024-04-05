Thalaivar 171 Update: Rajinikanth's Film By Lokesh Kanagaraj Has Ranveer Singh; Actor To Sign The Dotted Line?

Photo Credit:

Ranveer Singh In Thalaivar 171: Superstar Rajinikanth's most awaited and hyped upcoming film is undoubtedly his collaboration with Lokesh Kanagaraj. Referred to as Thalaivar 171, the makers of the prestigious film have dropped the title reveal poster, sending the superstar's fans into a frenzy.

Thailaivar 171 Title Poster On April 22

The official poster and title reveal will be out on April 22. Meanwhile, the look from the poster enthralled the fans as Rajinikanth looked suave. The title promo shoot and editing are underway. The excitement and hype around this collaboration are beyond the sky.

Ranveer Singh To Share Screenspace With Rajinikanth?

After Shah Rukh Khan dodged the character that was offered to him by writer-director Lokesh Kanagaraj for Thalaivar 171, the role went to Ranveer Singh, who reportedly was excited about the same and gave his nod. The narration was done by the director and the actor is expected to sign the dotted line shortly. The official announcement is, however, awaited.

Reportedly, the actor was approached for the film's antagonist's role. In addition, the movie also features Kamal Haasan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Sivakarthikeyan in cameos.

Thalaivar 171 Cast

This much-awaited film stars Rajinikanth, Ranveer Singh, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Kamal Haasan, Trisha, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Sivakarthikeyan, Shobana, Raghava Lawrence, and Karthikeya Dev among others in pivotal roles.

Thalaivar 171 will have its entire music and background score composed by none other than Anirudh Ravichander. Fans are excited for another stellar album after Nelson's Jailer, this time. Reportedly, the movie also has an English song just like Jailer, to add to the charisma of the 72-year-old veteran.

Coming to the technical department, Thalaivar 171 is a production venture of Sun Pictures banner helmed by Kalanithi Maran. Manoj Paramahamsa is the cinematographer and Philomin Raj along with Tamizhmani D are onboard as the editors. Anbariv works as the action choreographer.