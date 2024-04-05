Thalaivar 171 Update: Rajinikanth's Film By Lokesh Kanagaraj Has Ranveer Singh; Actor To Sign The Dotted Line?

Ranveer
Singh
In
Thalaivar
171:
Superstar
Rajinikanth's
most
awaited
and
hyped
upcoming
film
is
undoubtedly
his
collaboration
with
Lokesh
Kanagaraj.
Referred
to
as
Thalaivar
171,
the
makers
of
the
prestigious
film
have
dropped
the
title
reveal
poster,
sending
the
superstar's
fans
into
a
frenzy.
Thailaivar
171
Title
Poster
On
April
22
The
official
poster
and
title
reveal
will
be
out
on
April
22.
Meanwhile,
the
look
from
the
poster
enthralled
the
fans
as
Rajinikanth
looked
suave.
The
title
promo
shoot
and
editing
are
underway.
The
excitement
and
hype
around
this
collaboration
are
beyond
the
sky.
Ranveer
Singh
To
Share
Screenspace
With
Rajinikanth?
After
Shah
Rukh
Khan
dodged
the
character
that
was
offered
to
him
by
writer-director
Lokesh
Kanagaraj
for
Thalaivar
171,
the
role
went
to
Ranveer
Singh,
who
reportedly
was
excited
about
the
same
and
gave
his
nod.
The
narration
was
done
by
the
director
and
the
actor
is
expected
to
sign
the
dotted
line
shortly.
The
official
announcement
is,
however,
awaited.
Reportedly,
the
actor
was
approached
for
the
film's
antagonist's
role.
In
addition,
the
movie
also
features
Kamal
Haasan,
Prithviraj
Sukumaran,
and
Sivakarthikeyan
in
cameos.
Thalaivar
171
Cast
This
much-awaited
film
stars
Rajinikanth,
Ranveer
Singh,
Prithviraj
Sukumaran,
Kamal
Haasan,
Trisha,
Parvathy
Thiruvothu,
Sivakarthikeyan,
Shobana,
Raghava
Lawrence,
and
Karthikeya
Dev
among
others
in
pivotal
roles.
Thalaivar
171
will
have
its
entire
music
and
background
score
composed
by
none
other
than
Anirudh
Ravichander.
Fans
are
excited
for
another
stellar
album
after
Nelson's
Jailer,
this
time.
Reportedly,
the
movie
also
has
an
English
song
just
like
Jailer,
to
add
to
the
charisma
of
the
72-year-old
veteran.
Coming
to
the
technical
department,
Thalaivar
171
is
a
production
venture
of
Sun
Pictures
banner
helmed
by
Kalanithi
Maran.
Manoj
Paramahamsa
is
the
cinematographer
and
Philomin
Raj
along
with
Tamizhmani
D
are
onboard
as
the
editors.
Anbariv
works
as
the
action
choreographer.