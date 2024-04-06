Thalapathy 68: Prashanth's Special Poster From The Greatest of All Time (GOAT) Out On His Birthday Today

Photo Credit:

Prashanth's Special Poster Out Today From Thalapathy Vijay's The GOAT: The fans of Thalapathy Vijay are restless and are savoring every small detail of the updates coming about his upcoming two films, supposedly his last. The actor will become active in Tamil Nadu politics after doing his 69th film referred to as Thalapathy 69.

Meanwhile, his much-hyped project 'The Greatest of All Time (GOAT)' with writer-director Venkat Prabhu, his 68th film is making the right noise with its content and updates. In the science fiction flick which showcases Thalapathy Vijay in a dual role, the movie is said to be a period-action drama.

When Vijay announced his next with Venkat Prabhu, a writer-director who has a distinctive style of filmmaking, fans rejoiced, and the hype immediately touched the roof. With funding from the AGS Entertainment banner, the expectations are beyond the sky for this unique combination of the hyped movie. There are several assumptions about the film's genre and fans do not have any complaints as they are all eager for more updates and are willing to witness their superstar of an actor unleash his prowess in a new and typical style of Venkat Prabhu.

Prashanth's Birthday Poster From The GOAT Out Today!

Prashanth, the name that requires no introduction in the south industries, is playing a key role in this film along with a bunch of other talented actors like Raghava Lawrence, Prabhu Deva, Jayaram, etc.

On the occasion of his birthday on April 6, the makers of the film, AGS Entertainment banner, decided to unveil a special poster of the actor as a surprise and gift to the actor's fans. The poster will come out anytime today.

Thalapathy 68 Cast

The much-hyped movie stars an ensemble cast of Vijay, Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Sneha, Laila, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Mohan, Jayaram, Ajmal Ameer, Yogi Babu, VTV Ganesh, Vaibhav, Premgi Amaren, Aravind Akash, and Ajay Raj among others in key roles.

Thalapathy 68 Crew

Bankrolled by AGS Entertainment banner helmed by Kalpathi S Aghoram, Kalpathi S Ganesh, and Kalpathi S Suresh, the movie has its background score and entire music composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. Siddhartha Nuni is cranking the camera and Venkat Raajen is working as the film's editor.