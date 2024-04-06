Thalapathy 68: Prashanth's Special Poster From The Greatest of All Time (GOAT) Out On His Birthday Today

Prashanth's
Special
Poster
Out
Today
From
Thalapathy
Vijay's
The
GOAT:
The
fans
of
Thalapathy
Vijay
are
restless
and
are
savoring
every
small
detail
of
the
updates
coming
about
his
upcoming
two
films,
supposedly
his
last.
The
actor
will
become
active
in
Tamil
Nadu
politics
after
doing
his
69th
film
referred
to
as
Thalapathy
69.
Meanwhile,
his
much-hyped
project
'The
Greatest
of
All
Time
(GOAT)'
with
writer-director
Venkat
Prabhu,
his
68th
film
is
making
the
right
noise
with
its
content
and
updates.
In
the
science
fiction
flick
which
showcases
Thalapathy
Vijay
in
a
dual
role,
the
movie
is
said
to
be
a
period-action
drama.
When
Vijay
announced
his
next
with
Venkat
Prabhu,
a
writer-director
who
has
a
distinctive
style
of
filmmaking,
fans
rejoiced,
and
the
hype
immediately
touched
the
roof.
With
funding
from
the
AGS
Entertainment
banner,
the
expectations
are
beyond
the
sky
for
this
unique
combination
of
the
hyped
movie.
There
are
several
assumptions
about
the
film's
genre
and
fans
do
not
have
any
complaints
as
they
are
all
eager
for
more
updates
and
are
willing
to
witness
their
superstar
of
an
actor
unleash
his
prowess
in
a
new
and
typical
style
of
Venkat
Prabhu.
Prashanth,
the
name
that
requires
no
introduction
in
the
south
industries,
is
playing
a
key
role
in
this
film
along
with
a
bunch
of
other
talented
actors
like
Raghava
Lawrence,
Prabhu
Deva,
Jayaram,
etc.
On
the
occasion
of
his
birthday
on
April
6,
the
makers
of
the
film,
AGS
Entertainment
banner,
decided
to
unveil
a
special
poster
of
the
actor
as
a
surprise
and
gift
to
the
actor's
fans.
The
poster
will
come
out
anytime
today.
Thalapathy
68
Cast
The
much-hyped
movie
stars
an
ensemble
cast
of
Vijay,
Prashanth,
Prabhu
Deva,
Sneha,
Laila,
Meenakshi
Chaudhary,
Mohan,
Jayaram,
Ajmal
Ameer,
Yogi
Babu,
VTV
Ganesh,
Vaibhav,
Premgi
Amaren,
Aravind
Akash,
and
Ajay
Raj
among
others
in
key
roles.
Thalapathy
68
Crew
Bankrolled
by
AGS
Entertainment
banner
helmed
by
Kalpathi
S
Aghoram,
Kalpathi
S
Ganesh,
and
Kalpathi
S
Suresh,
the
movie
has
its
background
score
and
entire
music
composed
by
Yuvan
Shankar
Raja.
Siddhartha
Nuni
is
cranking
the
camera
and
Venkat
Raajen
is
working
as
the
film's
editor.