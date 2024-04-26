Thalapathy 69: Jailer Director Nelson Wants Mammootty, Mahesh Babu & SRK If He Directs Vijay's Last Film

Nelson
The
talented
filmmaker
is
not
only
a
director,
and
writer
but
also
a
lyricist.
He
began
his
career
after
pursuing
visual
communication
as
a
screenwriter.
He
sent
the
entire
Kollywood
into
a
tizzy
after
the
success
of
his
debut
film
'Kolamaavu
Kokila'
which
was
released
in
2018
and
is
now
a
cult
film.
His
frequent
collaborations
with
musician
Anirudh
Ravichander
also
helped
him
cement
his
position
as
one
of
the
most
successful
directors.
He
then
backed
his
success
with
another
dark
comedy
thriller
with
Sivakarthikeyan,
'Doctor,'
which
again
tickled
the
funnybones
of
the
viewers
and
enthralled
the
fans.
The
movie
earned
over
Rs
100
Crore.
Then
he
got
to
direct
'Beast'
with
Thalapathy
Vijay,
which
won
critical
acclaim.
After
Vijay,
Nelson
directly
got
an
opportunity
from
Sun
Pictures
to
direct
superstar
Rajinikanth.
Thus,
Jailer
came
out,
becoming
the
most
successful
film
of
Kollywood
to
date
by
earning
more
than
Rs
640
Crore.
The
rest
is
history.
Jailer
2
Update
The
director
is
now
giving
the
final
touches
to
the
script
of
Jailer
2,
which
will
begin
filming
shortly.
By
showcasing
Rajinikanth
in
an
entirely
new
character,
that
of
a
grandfather
without
stylish
mannerisms,
a
genuine
cop,
and
a
dedicated
citizen,
coupled
with
the
terrific
background
score,
Nelson
just
blew
the
brains
off
of
every
fan
of
the
superstar
and
the
superstar
himself.
After
the
success
of
Jailer,
Rajinikanth
himself
said
that
he
thought
that
the
movie
would
end
up
an
average
after
watching
the
rushes.
But,
Anirudh
Ravichander's
music
and
Nelson's
conviction
took
the
movie
Jailer
to
a
whole
new
level.
Nelson
Talks
About
Thalapathy
69
Having
already
worked
with
Vijay
on
'Beast,'
a
movie
that
features
the
most
popular
'Arabic
Kuthu'
song
with
Pooja
Hegde,
in
a
recent
interview,
Nelson
was
asked
about
directing
Vijay
again.
Nelson
who
was
thrilled
about
it
went
on
to
say
that
he
would
love
to
do
that
and
will
also
include
other
superstars
from
the
neighboring
industries
as
cameos.
Like
how
Shiva
Rajkumar
and
other
actors
appeared
in
important
roles
in
Jailer,
he
said
he
would
like
to
rope
in
Mammootty
from
Malayalam,
Mahesh
Babu
from
Telugu,
and
Shah
Rukh
Khan
from
Bollywood
to
be
part
of
Thalapathy
69.