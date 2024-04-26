Thalapathy 69: Jailer Director Nelson Wants Mammootty, Mahesh Babu & SRK If He Directs Vijay's Last Film

Photo Credit:

Nelson Dilipkumar Talks About Thalapathy 69: Nelson Dilipkumar aka Nelson emerged as a force to reckon with in Kollywood. The talented filmmaker is not only a director, and writer but also a lyricist.

He began his career after pursuing visual communication as a screenwriter. He sent the entire Kollywood into a tizzy after the success of his debut film 'Kolamaavu Kokila' which was released in 2018 and is now a cult film. His frequent collaborations with musician Anirudh Ravichander also helped him cement his position as one of the most successful directors.

He then backed his success with another dark comedy thriller with Sivakarthikeyan, 'Doctor,' which again tickled the funnybones of the viewers and enthralled the fans. The movie earned over Rs 100 Crore. Then he got to direct 'Beast' with Thalapathy Vijay, which won critical acclaim.

After Vijay, Nelson directly got an opportunity from Sun Pictures to direct superstar Rajinikanth. Thus, Jailer came out, becoming the most successful film of Kollywood to date by earning more than Rs 640 Crore. The rest is history.

Jailer 2 Update

The director is now giving the final touches to the script of Jailer 2, which will begin filming shortly. By showcasing Rajinikanth in an entirely new character, that of a grandfather without stylish mannerisms, a genuine cop, and a dedicated citizen, coupled with the terrific background score, Nelson just blew the brains off of every fan of the superstar and the superstar himself.

After the success of Jailer, Rajinikanth himself said that he thought that the movie would end up an average after watching the rushes. But, Anirudh Ravichander's music and Nelson's conviction took the movie Jailer to a whole new level.

Nelson Talks About Thalapathy 69

Having already worked with Vijay on 'Beast,' a movie that features the most popular 'Arabic Kuthu' song with Pooja Hegde, in a recent interview, Nelson was asked about directing Vijay again.

Nelson who was thrilled about it went on to say that he would love to do that and will also include other superstars from the neighboring industries as cameos. Like how Shiva Rajkumar and other actors appeared in important roles in Jailer, he said he would like to rope in Mammootty from Malayalam, Mahesh Babu from Telugu, and Shah Rukh Khan from Bollywood to be part of Thalapathy 69.