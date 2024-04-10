Thalapathy Vijay's GOAT Actor Prashanth Set To Re-Marry At The Age Of 51? Here's Everything We Know

Prashanth
To
Re-Marry
Again
At
The
Age
Of
51?
Actor
Prashanth
aka
Prashanth
Thiagarajan,
made
a
splashing
debut
in
the
films,
especially
in
Tamil,
owing
to
the
legacy
he
came
from.
The
actor
was
a
heartthrob
in
the
1990s
and
now
has
limited
himself
to
doing
character
roles
in
big-banner
films
alongside
stars.
Otherwise,
Prashanth,
who
was
predominantly
popular
for
'Jeans'
made
by
S
Shankar
featuring
Aishwarya
Rai,
was
a
phenomenon
and
a
recipient
of
the
Tamil
Nadu
government's
Kalaimamani
award.
Prashanth
began
his
acting
career
at
the
age
of
17
in
1990.
Ever
since
he
acted
in
several
films
as
a
lead
actor
and
took
a
sabbatical
following
his
personal
life's
crisis.
Prashanth
To
Re-Marry?
As
per
the
latest
reports,
Prashanth
is
said
to
have
been
considering
marriage
once
again,
after
almost
two
decades
following
his
split
from
his
first
wife.
After
all
these
years,
Prashanth
is
now
reportedly
ready
for
another
relationship,
claims
a
report
on
Tamil
Samayam.
Prashanth,
however,
came
out
of
the
tragedy
and
has
been
focusing
on
his
career
again
of
late.
He
is
doing
films
in
Tamil
as
well
as
Telugu.
Prashanth's
First
Wife
&
Divorce
In
the
year
2005,
Prashanth
married
Grahalakshmi.
Theirs
was
a
love
marriage
and
they
have
a
son.
Barely
after
three
years
of
being
together,
the
duo
got
divorced
as
Grahalakshmi
was
earlier
married
and
hid
the
truth
from
Prashanth
and
his
family
members,
reportedly.
Fans
of
the
actor
are
happy
for
him
and
want
him
to
do
more
meaty
roles
to
become
popular
like
before.
After
this
episode,
Prashanth
was
buried
in
himself
and
endured
a
phase
of
depression.
At
a
point
in
time,
he
disappeared
from
films
and
people
forgot
him.
Prashanth
recently
remade
the
hit
Hindi
film
'Adhadhun'
in
Tamil
as
'Andhagan,'
which
is
now
ready
for
release.
Not
many
know
that
actor
Vikram
is
a
cousin
to
Prashanth,
whose
father
is
a
renowned
actor-producer-director,
Thiagarajan.
Actors-producers
Peketi
Sivaram
and
Jayanthi
are
his
grandparents
with
Jayanthi
being
briefly
married
to
Sivaram
as
his
third
wife.