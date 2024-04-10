Thalapathy Vijay's GOAT Actor Prashanth Set To Re-Marry At The Age Of 51? Here's Everything We Know

Photo Credit:

Prashanth To Re-Marry Again At The Age Of 51? Actor Prashanth aka Prashanth Thiagarajan, made a splashing debut in the films, especially in Tamil, owing to the legacy he came from. The actor was a heartthrob in the 1990s and now has limited himself to doing character roles in big-banner films alongside stars.

Otherwise, Prashanth, who was predominantly popular for 'Jeans' made by S Shankar featuring Aishwarya Rai, was a phenomenon and a recipient of the Tamil Nadu government's Kalaimamani award. Prashanth began his acting career at the age of 17 in 1990. Ever since he acted in several films as a lead actor and took a sabbatical following his personal life's crisis.

Prashanth To Re-Marry?

As per the latest reports, Prashanth is said to have been considering marriage once again, after almost two decades following his split from his first wife.

After all these years, Prashanth is now reportedly ready for another relationship, claims a report on Tamil Samayam. Prashanth, however, came out of the tragedy and has been focusing on his career again of late. He is doing films in Tamil as well as Telugu.

Prashanth's First Wife & Divorce

In the year 2005, Prashanth married Grahalakshmi. Theirs was a love marriage and they have a son. Barely after three years of being together, the duo got divorced as Grahalakshmi was earlier married and hid the truth from Prashanth and his family members, reportedly. Fans of the actor are happy for him and want him to do more meaty roles to become popular like before.

After this episode, Prashanth was buried in himself and endured a phase of depression. At a point in time, he disappeared from films and people forgot him. Prashanth recently remade the hit Hindi film 'Adhadhun' in Tamil as 'Andhagan,' which is now ready for release.

Not many know that actor Vikram is a cousin to Prashanth, whose father is a renowned actor-producer-director, Thiagarajan. Actors-producers Peketi Sivaram and Jayanthi are his grandparents with Jayanthi being briefly married to Sivaram as his third wife.