Thalapathy Vijay's Left Hand Injured, Fans Spot It After Pictures Of Him Casting Vote Surfaced; Details Inside

Thalapathy
Vijay
Left
Hand
Injured;
Here's
All
We
Know:
Thalapathy
Vijay
made
a
dashing
appearance
in
Chennai
today,
on
the
occasion
of
the
general
elections.
The
actor,
who
earlier
vouched
for
electing
the
right
leaders
and
exercising
the
right
to
vote,
took
time
out
of
his
busy
shooting
schedule
on
April
19
to
cast
his
vote
in
Tamil
Nadu.
The
actor,
who
floated
a
political
party
himself
is
gearing
up
to
contest
in
the
upcoming
elections
after
five
years.
Meanwhile,
Thalapathy
Vijay's
presence
at
the
polling
booth
caused
a
frenzy,
needless
to
mention.
He
was
flanked
by
his
guards
and
escorted
by
the
cops
throughout
his
time
at
the
polling
booth.
Fans
cheering
is
always
there
but
this
time,
what
caught
the
attention
was
the
actor's
injury
on
his
hand.
Thalapathy
Vijay
sported
a
small
dressing
on
his
left
hand
near
the
knuckles
which
was
visible
in
the
pictures
that
surfaced
online
while
and
after
he
cast
his
vote
and
left
the
place.
Fans
were
quick
to
spot
it
and
started
discussing
the
injury,
which
they
were
curious
about.
Check
out
the
picture
here.
Thalapathy
Vijay's
Upcoming
Films
The
actor
will
be
next
seen
in
director
Venkat
Prabhu's
science
fiction
thriller
titled
'The
Greatest
of
All
Time
(GOAT).'
The
movie
stars
Meenakshi
Chaudhary,
Prabhu
Deva,
Prasanth,
Ajmal
Ameer,
Raghava
Lawrence,
and
Premgi
Amaren
among
others.
The
movie
will
hit
the
screens
in
October
this
year.
Thalapathy
69
The
actor
will
reportedly
act
in
one
last
film
referred
to
as
Thalapathy
69.
The
movie
will
be
funded
by
the
'RRR'
producer
DVV
Danayya.
The
director
of
the
film
and
other
technicians
are
yet
to
be
finalized.
However,
it
is
going
to
be
a
befitting
film
for
and
by
the
actor
before
he
quits
acting.
Thalapathy
Vijay's
Political
Party
The
49-year-old
actor,
who
announced
his
political
entry
will
be
actively
participating
in
community
activities
and
strengthening
his
party
Tamilaga
Vettri
Kazhagam
(TVK),
which
will
come
into
Tamil
Nadu
politics
in
2029.