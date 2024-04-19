Thalapathy Vijay's Left Hand Injured, Fans Spot It After Pictures Of Him Casting Vote Surfaced; Details Inside

Photo Credit:

Thalapathy Vijay Left Hand Injured; Here's All We Know: Thalapathy Vijay made a dashing appearance in Chennai today, on the occasion of the general elections. The actor, who earlier vouched for electing the right leaders and exercising the right to vote, took time out of his busy shooting schedule on April 19 to cast his vote in Tamil Nadu. The actor, who floated a political party himself is gearing up to contest in the upcoming elections after five years.

Meanwhile, Thalapathy Vijay's presence at the polling booth caused a frenzy, needless to mention. He was flanked by his guards and escorted by the cops throughout his time at the polling booth. Fans cheering is always there but this time, what caught the attention was the actor's injury on his hand.

Thalapathy Vijay sported a small dressing on his left hand near the knuckles which was visible in the pictures that surfaced online while and after he cast his vote and left the place. Fans were quick to spot it and started discussing the injury, which they were curious about. Check out the picture here.

Thalapathy Vijay's Upcoming Films

The actor will be next seen in director Venkat Prabhu's science fiction thriller titled 'The Greatest of All Time (GOAT).' The movie stars Meenakshi Chaudhary, Prabhu Deva, Prasanth, Ajmal Ameer, Raghava Lawrence, and Premgi Amaren among others. The movie will hit the screens in October this year.

Thalapathy 69

The actor will reportedly act in one last film referred to as Thalapathy 69. The movie will be funded by the 'RRR' producer DVV Danayya. The director of the film and other technicians are yet to be finalized. However, it is going to be a befitting film for and by the actor before he quits acting.

Thalapathy Vijay's Political Party

The 49-year-old actor, who announced his political entry will be actively participating in community activities and strengthening his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), which will come into Tamil Nadu politics in 2029.