The Goat (The Greatest Of All Time) First Single Release Date And Time: Thalapathy Vijay To Set Another Record

The
Goat
(The
Greatest
Of
All
Time)
First
Single
Release:
The
expectations
for
the
movie
titled
G.O.A.T
are
beyond
the
sky
given
this
unique
combination.
Fans
are
excited
and
waiting
to
witness
their
superstar
of
an
actor
unleash
his
prowess
in
a
new
and
typical
style
of
Venkat
Prabhu.
The
movie
is
said
to
be
a
science
fiction
drama
set
in
the
past,
a
period
thriller.
Thalapathy
Vijay
will
be
seen
playing
a
double
role.
Thalapathy
Vijay
will
be
seen
playing
the
antagonist
and
the
protagonist
in
the
movie.
By
now,
the
filmmakers
have
officially
confirmed
that
the
actor
will
play
a
dual
role
in
G.O.A.T.
This
period
science
fiction
movie
also
marks
another
collaboration
of
Thalapathy
Vijay
and
Trisha.
Thalapathy
Goat
First
Single
Release
Update
Today?
Thalapathy
Vijay's
film
is
back
in
the
headlines
and
has
been
trending
for
its
first
single
release
date
announcement
on
April
13.
The
makers
will
be
dropping
an
update
soon.
Thalapathy
Goat
Cast
The
much-hyped
movie
stars
an
ensemble
cast
of
Vijay,
Prashanth,
Prabhu
Deva,
Sneha,
Laila,
Meenakshi
Chaudhary,
Mohan,
Jayaram,
Ajmal
Ameer,
Yogi
Babu,
VTV
Ganesh,
Vaibhav,
Premgi
Amaren,
Aravind
Akash,
and
Ajay
Raj
among
others
in
key
roles.
Thalapathy
Goat
Crew
Bankrolled
by
AGS
Entertainment
banner
helmed
by
Kalpathi
S
Aghoram,
Kalpathi
S
Ganesh,
and
Kalpathi
S
Suresh,
the
movie
has
its
background
score
and
entire
music
composed
by
Yuvan
Shankar
Raja.
Siddhartha
Nuni
is
cranking
the
camera
and
Venkat
Raajen
is
working
as
the
film's
editor.
Vijay's
Political
Careeer
The
actor
officially
announced
his
political
entry
with
his
party
called
'Tamizhaga
Vetri
Kazhagam.'
Fans
of
this
superstar
were
thrilled
about
his
political
entry
but
are
dismayed
that
he
wouldn't
act
any
further
after
his
final
project
referred
to
as
Thalapathy
69.
Thalapathy
69
will
be
bankrolled
by
DVV
Danayya
under
his
DVV
Entertainment
banner
on
a
whopping
budget.
DVV
Danayya
is
producing
this
film
after
his
epic
'RRR,'
movie.