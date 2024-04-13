The Goat (The Greatest Of All Time) First Single Release Date And Time: Thalapathy Vijay To Set Another Record

Photo Credit:

The Goat (The Greatest Of All Time) First Single Release: The expectations for the movie titled G.O.A.T are beyond the sky given this unique combination. Fans are excited and waiting to witness their superstar of an actor unleash his prowess in a new and typical style of Venkat Prabhu. The movie is said to be a science fiction drama set in the past, a period thriller. Thalapathy Vijay will be seen playing a double role.

Thalapathy Vijay will be seen playing the antagonist and the protagonist in the movie. By now, the filmmakers have officially confirmed that the actor will play a dual role in G.O.A.T. This period science fiction movie also marks another collaboration of Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha.

Thalapathy Goat First Single Release Update Today?

Thalapathy Vijay's film is back in the headlines and has been trending for its first single release date announcement on April 13. The makers will be dropping an update soon.

Thalapathy Goat Cast

The much-hyped movie stars an ensemble cast of Vijay, Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Sneha, Laila, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Mohan, Jayaram, Ajmal Ameer, Yogi Babu, VTV Ganesh, Vaibhav, Premgi Amaren, Aravind Akash, and Ajay Raj among others in key roles.

Thalapathy Goat Crew

Bankrolled by AGS Entertainment banner helmed by Kalpathi S Aghoram, Kalpathi S Ganesh, and Kalpathi S Suresh, the movie has its background score and entire music composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. Siddhartha Nuni is cranking the camera and Venkat Raajen is working as the film's editor.

Vijay's Political Careeer

The actor officially announced his political entry with his party called 'Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam.' Fans of this superstar were thrilled about his political entry but are dismayed that he wouldn't act any further after his final project referred to as Thalapathy 69. Thalapathy 69 will be bankrolled by DVV Danayya under his DVV Entertainment banner on a whopping budget. DVV Danayya is producing this film after his epic 'RRR,' movie.