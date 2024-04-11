The GOAT (The Greatest Of All Time) Movie Release Date Update: Thalapathy Vijay's Action Drama To Debut On...

Photo Credit:

The GOAT (The Greatest Of All Time) Movie Release Date Out: 'The Greatest of All Time (GOAT)' with writer-director Venkat Prabhu, is Thalapathy Vijay's 68th film. The movie is a science fiction flick which showcases Thalapathy Vijay in a dual role and is set in a period.

The film's first look poster and title reveal were sensational on the internet and fans of the actor have celebrated the movie which is going to be remarkable in the career of Thalapathy, as he joined hands with none other than Venkat Prabhu.

GOAT is the last but one film before his last venture, Thalapathy 69, of the actor who will then start venturing into politics actively. He also announced his party's name and struck a chord with the youth and his fans.

Vijay Plays A Dual Role As A Hero & Villain?

According to the latest updates, it is being reported that Thalapathy Vijay will be seen playing the antagonist as well as the protagonist in the movie. By now, the filmmakers have officially confirmed that the actor will play a dual role. As quoted by a report on DT Next, sources spilled the beans about this dual role of an antagonist's character by Vijay in G.O.A.T. This period science fiction movie has many other characters and which of the cast take the hero's side and villain's side is unknown as of now.

The GOAT (The Greatest Of All Time) Release Date Fixed

The official update about Thalapathy Vijay's GOAT (The Greatest Of All Time) release date is out. This Venkat Prabhu directorial will be hitting screens worldwide on September 5, as announced. The actor himself took to his social media accounts to share the news about the release date update. Check out the tweet here.

Thalapathy 68 Cast

The much-hyped movie stars an ensemble cast of Vijay, Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Sneha, Laila, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Mohan, Jayaram, Ajmal Ameer, Yogi Babu, VTV Ganesh, Vaibhav, Premgi Amaren, Aravind Akash, and Ajay Raj among others in key roles.

Thalapathy 68 Crew

Bankrolled by AGS Entertainment banner helmed by Kalpathi S Aghoram, Kalpathi S Ganesh, and Kalpathi S Suresh, the movie has its background score and entire music composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. Siddhartha Nuni is cranking the camera and Venkat Raajen is working as the film's editor.