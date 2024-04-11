The GOAT (The Greatest Of All Time) Movie Release Date Update: Thalapathy Vijay's Action Drama To Debut On...

The
GOAT
(The
Greatest
Of
All
Time)
Movie
Release
Date
Out:
'The
Greatest
of
All
Time
(GOAT)'
with
writer-director
Venkat
Prabhu,
is
Thalapathy
Vijay's
68th
film.
The
movie
is
a
science
fiction
flick
which
showcases
Thalapathy
Vijay
in
a
dual
role
and
is
set
in
a
period.
The
film's
first
look
poster
and
title
reveal
were
sensational
on
the
internet
and
fans
of
the
actor
have
celebrated
the
movie
which
is
going
to
be
remarkable
in
the
career
of
Thalapathy,
as
he
joined
hands
with
none
other
than
Venkat
Prabhu.
GOAT
is
the
last
but
one
film
before
his
last
venture,
Thalapathy
69,
of
the
actor
who
will
then
start
venturing
into
politics
actively.
He
also
announced
his
party's
name
and
struck
a
chord
with
the
youth
and
his
fans.
Vijay
Plays
A
Dual
Role
As
A
Hero
&
Villain?
According
to
the
latest
updates,
it
is
being
reported
that
Thalapathy
Vijay
will
be
seen
playing
the
antagonist
as
well
as
the
protagonist
in
the
movie.
By
now,
the
filmmakers
have
officially
confirmed
that
the
actor
will
play
a
dual
role.
As
quoted
by
a
report
on
DT
Next,
sources
spilled
the
beans
about
this
dual
role
of
an
antagonist's
character
by
Vijay
in
G.O.A.T.
This
period
science
fiction
movie
has
many
other
characters
and
which
of
the
cast
take
the
hero's
side
and
villain's
side
is
unknown
as
of
now.
The
GOAT
(The
Greatest
Of
All
Time)
Release
Date
Fixed
The
official
update
about
Thalapathy
Vijay's
GOAT
(The
Greatest
Of
All
Time)
release
date
is
out.
This
Venkat
Prabhu
directorial
will
be
hitting
screens
worldwide
on
September
5,
as
announced.
The
actor
himself
took
to
his
social
media
accounts
to
share
the
news
about
the
release
date
update.
Check
out
the
tweet
here.
Thalapathy
68
Cast
The
much-hyped
movie
stars
an
ensemble
cast
of
Vijay,
Prashanth,
Prabhu
Deva,
Sneha,
Laila,
Meenakshi
Chaudhary,
Mohan,
Jayaram,
Ajmal
Ameer,
Yogi
Babu,
VTV
Ganesh,
Vaibhav,
Premgi
Amaren,
Aravind
Akash,
and
Ajay
Raj
among
others
in
key
roles.
Thalapathy
68
Crew
Bankrolled
by
AGS
Entertainment
banner
helmed
by
Kalpathi
S
Aghoram,
Kalpathi
S
Ganesh,
and
Kalpathi
S
Suresh,
the
movie
has
its
background
score
and
entire
music
composed
by
Yuvan
Shankar
Raja.
Siddhartha
Nuni
is
cranking
the
camera
and
Venkat
Raajen
is
working
as
the
film's
editor.