Thug Life Release Date Update: Kamal Haasan-Mani Ratnam's Epic Drama To Hit Screens In 2025 On This Date?

Photo Credit:

Thug Life Release Date Update: The epic and much-loved combination of Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan and the maverick filmmaker Mani Ratnam is back after decades. The stakes are high and expectations reached peaks for this movie, an action drama titled 'Thug Life.' The movie is being made with an illustrious cast and award-winning technicians, on a mammoth scale.

The official movie title and poster were released recently and Kamal Haasan himself co-wrote the film along with the director. This prestigious project has many eyes set around with the kind of combinations coming together.

Simbu Replaces Dulquer Salmaan

While there are several back and forth reports about Dulquer Salmaan being part of the film's cast and then walking out due to date issues, the final replacement happened. Silambarasan aka Simbu replaced Dulquer and is now shooting for his portions in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Kamal Haasan will reportedly join the sets shortly.

Thug Life Release Date Buzz

Reportedly, the movie helmed by Raajkamal International and Madras Talkies jointly, will likely hit the screens in five languages worldwide during the early summer of 2025. The official date of release will be announced later on.

Thug Life Cast

Thug Life shows Kamal Haasan in a triple role as Rangaraya, Sakthivel, and Nayakar. Trisha is the film's leading lady and Gautham Karthik, Abhirami, Nassar, Joju George, and Aishwarya Lekshmi are the confirmed actors who are part of Thug Life movie's cast.

Thug Life Crew

Bankrolled jointly by Kamal Haasan, R Mahendran, Mani Ratnam, and Siva Ananth, the movie, touted to be an action drama film is made under the banners Raaj Kamal Films International, Madras Talkies, and Red Giant Movies. Co-written by Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam, Mani Ratnam will direct the movie. AR Rahman is joining hands with Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam for what is expected to be an astounding album and score, again. A. Sreekar Prasad and Ravi K. Chandran are signed for the project as the editor and cinematographer.