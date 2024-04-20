Thug Life Release Date Update: Kamal Haasan-Mani Ratnam's Epic Drama To Hit Screens In 2025 On This Date?

Thug
Life
Release
Date
Update:
The
epic
and
much-loved
combination
of
Ulaganayagan
Kamal
Haasan
and
the
maverick
filmmaker
Mani
Ratnam
is
back
after
decades.
The
stakes
are
high
and
expectations
reached
peaks
for
this
movie,
an
action
drama
titled
'Thug
Life.'
The
movie
is
being
made
with
an
illustrious
cast
and
award-winning
technicians,
on
a
mammoth
scale.
The
official
movie
title
and
poster
were
released
recently
and
Kamal
Haasan
himself
co-wrote
the
film
along
with
the
director.
This
prestigious
project
has
many
eyes
set
around
with
the
kind
of
combinations
coming
together.
Simbu
Replaces
Dulquer
Salmaan
While
there
are
several
back
and
forth
reports
about
Dulquer
Salmaan
being
part
of
the
film's
cast
and
then
walking
out
due
to
date
issues,
the
final
replacement
happened.
Silambarasan
aka
Simbu
replaced
Dulquer
and
is
now
shooting
for
his
portions
in
Jaisalmer,
Rajasthan.
Kamal
Haasan
will
reportedly
join
the
sets
shortly.
Thug
Life
Release
Date
Buzz
Reportedly,
the
movie
helmed
by
Raajkamal
International
and
Madras
Talkies
jointly,
will
likely
hit
the
screens
in
five
languages
worldwide
during
the
early
summer
of
2025.
The
official
date
of
release
will
be
announced
later
on.
Thug
Life
Cast
Thug
Life
shows
Kamal
Haasan
in
a
triple
role
as
Rangaraya,
Sakthivel,
and
Nayakar.
Trisha
is
the
film's
leading
lady
and
Gautham
Karthik,
Abhirami,
Nassar,
Joju
George,
and
Aishwarya
Lekshmi
are
the
confirmed
actors
who
are
part
of
Thug
Life
movie's
cast.
Thug
Life
Crew
Bankrolled
jointly
by
Kamal
Haasan,
R
Mahendran,
Mani
Ratnam,
and
Siva
Ananth,
the
movie,
touted
to
be
an
action
drama
film
is
made
under
the
banners
Raaj
Kamal
Films
International,
Madras
Talkies,
and
Red
Giant
Movies.
Co-written
by
Kamal
Haasan
and
Mani
Ratnam,
Mani
Ratnam
will
direct
the
movie.
AR
Rahman
is
joining
hands
with
Kamal
Haasan
and
Mani
Ratnam
for
what
is
expected
to
be
an
astounding
album
and
score,
again.
A.
Sreekar
Prasad
and
Ravi
K.
Chandran
are
signed
for
the
project
as
the
editor
and
cinematographer.