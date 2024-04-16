Thug Life: Rumours Suggest Dulquer Salmaan Is Back In Kamal Haasan's Film; Sources Say Otherwise; Details HERE

Is
Dulquer
Salmaan
Part
Of
Kamal
Haasan's
Thug
Life:
Kamal
Haasan,
the
Uaganayagan
is
in
full
form
after
the
success
of
Vikram,
one
of
the
highest-grossers
of
the
Kollywood
industry.
The
veteran
actor
has
a
very
interesting
and
envious
lineup
of
films
which
includes
'Thug
Life'
his
upcoming
film
which
will
be
directed
by
none
other
than
Mani
Ratnam.
The
official
movie
title
and
poster
were
released
recently
and
Kamal
Haasan
himself
co-wrote
the
film
along
with
the
director.
This
prestigious
project
has
many
eyes
set
around
with
the
kind
of
combinations
coming
together.
Thug
Life
shows
Kamal
Haasan
in
a
triple
role
as
Rangaraya,
Sakthivel,
and
Nayakar.
Trisha
is
the
film's
leading
lady
and
Gautham
Karthik,
Abhirami,
Nassar,
Joju
George,
and
Aishwarya
Lekshmi
are
the
confirmed
actors
who
are
part
of
Thug
Life
movie's
cast.
Dulquer
Salmaan
Back
In
Thug
Life?
Dulquer
Salmaan
was
approached
and
earlier
there
were
also
reports
about
the
young
and
suave
actor's
character
in
Thug
Life.
However,
a
couple
of
days
ago,
news
broke
out
that
Dulquer
is
no
more
part
of
Thug
Life.
On
April
16
again,
buzz
came
out
that
Dulquer
is
back
in
the
project
and
with
Kamal
Haasan,
marking
their
unique
and
much-awaited
combination.
But,
immediately,
there
is
also
a
clarification
from
the
anonymous
sources
close
to
Dulquer
Salmaan
that
he
is
not
'really'
associated
with
the
project
anymore.
Check
out
the
tweet
here.
Thug
Life
Crew
Bankrolled
jointly
by
Kamal
Haasan,
R
Mahendran,
Mani
Ratnam,
and
Siva
Ananth,
the
movie,
touted
to
be
an
action
drama
film
is
made
under
the
banners
Raaj
Kamal
Films
International,
Madras
Talkies,
and
Red
Giant
Movies.
Co-written
by
Kamal
Haasan
and
Mani
Ratnam,
Mani
Ratnam
will
direct
the
movie.
AR
Rahman
is
joining
hands
with
Kamal
Haasan
and
Mani
Ratnam
for
what
is
expected
to
be
an
astounding
album
and
score,
again.
A
Sreekar
Prasad
and
Ravi
K.
Chandran
are
signed
for
the
project
as
the
editor
and
cinematographer.