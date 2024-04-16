Thug Life: Rumours Suggest Dulquer Salmaan Is Back In Kamal Haasan's Film; Sources Say Otherwise; Details HERE

Photo Credit:

Is Dulquer Salmaan Part Of Kamal Haasan's Thug Life:

Kamal Haasan, the Uaganayagan is in full form after the success of Vikram, one of the highest-grossers of the Kollywood industry. The veteran actor has a very interesting and envious lineup of films which includes 'Thug Life' his upcoming film which will be directed by none other than Mani Ratnam.

The official movie title and poster were released recently and Kamal Haasan himself co-wrote the film along with the director. This prestigious project has many eyes set around with the kind of combinations coming together.

Thug Life shows Kamal Haasan in a triple role as Rangaraya, Sakthivel, and Nayakar. Trisha is the film's leading lady and Gautham Karthik, Abhirami, Nassar, Joju George, and Aishwarya Lekshmi are the confirmed actors who are part of Thug Life movie's cast.

Dulquer Salmaan Back In Thug Life?

Dulquer Salmaan was approached and earlier there were also reports about the young and suave actor's character in Thug Life. However, a couple of days ago, news broke out that Dulquer is no more part of Thug Life.

On April 16 again, buzz came out that Dulquer is back in the project and with Kamal Haasan, marking their unique and much-awaited combination. But, immediately, there is also a clarification from the anonymous sources close to Dulquer Salmaan that he is not 'really' associated with the project anymore. Check out the tweet here.

Sources close to Dulquer feels he is not part of #ThugLife anymore. — Friday Matinee (@VRFridayMatinee) April 16, 2024

Thug Life Crew

Bankrolled jointly by Kamal Haasan, R Mahendran, Mani Ratnam, and Siva Ananth, the movie, touted to be an action drama film is made under the banners Raaj Kamal Films International, Madras Talkies, and Red Giant Movies. Co-written by Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam, Mani Ratnam will direct the movie. AR Rahman is joining hands with Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam for what is expected to be an astounding album and score, again. A Sreekar Prasad and Ravi K. Chandran are signed for the project as the editor and cinematographer.