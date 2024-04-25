Truth Behind Shruti Haasan & Santanu Hazarika's Break Up; Duo Living Separately After Unfollowing Each Other?

Shruti
Haasan
&
Santanu
Hazarika
Break
Up:
Shruti
Haasan
is
a
popular
actress
and
music
composer,
who
earned
her
place
in
the
industry
despite
carrying
a
legacy
that
is
as
high
as
a
mountain.
The
sizzling
beauty
always
hogs
the
limelight
with
her
pretty
looks,
no-frills
attitude,
outspokenness,
and
clarity.
Shruti
Haasan
is
now
said
to
have
broken
up
with
her
boyfriend
and
live-in
partner
Santanu
Hazarika,
with
whom
she
was
together
for
a
couple
of
years
now.
The
duo
never
shied
away
from
PDA
and
their
regular
banter
on
social
media
platforms
was
highly
sensational.
Reportedly,
Shruti
Haasan
and
Santanu
Hazarika
have
said
their
goodbyes
to
the
relationship
to
pursue
their
separate
interests.
Santanu
Hazarika
&
Shruti
Haasan
Break
Up
Santanu
Hazarika,
is
an
Assamese
from
Guwahati
and
is
a
multidisciplinary
visual
artist,
who
is
based
in
Mumbai.
He
designs
video
games
and
is
also
an
illustrator.
When
Shruti
was
working
on
her
book
which
comprises
her
poetry,
Santanu
was
working
as
an
illustrator
and
designer
for
the
book.
Their
friendship
blossomed
into
love
and
they
soon
moved
in
together.
Shruti
Haasan
Unfollows
Santanu
On
Social
Media
After
living
together
for
a
couple
of
years
and
making
dashing
public
appearances,
Shruti
Haasan
is
back
in
the
news
for
breaking
up
with
Santanu.
While
she
is
yet
to
respond
to
the
news,
visibly,
the
duo
unfollowed
each
other
on
their
social
media
platforms,
and
have
been
living
separately
for
a
month,
after
calling
it
quits.
She
also
deleted
the
pictures
of
them
clicked
together
from
her
feed.
Shruti
Haasan's
Work
Front
The
actress
who
was
seen
in
Hi
Nanna,
Salaar:
Part
1-Ceasefire
was
seen
in
a
music
video
featuring
filmmaker
Lokesh
Kanagaraj,
produced
by
Kamal
Haasan's
Raajkamal
Films
International
titled
'Inimel.'
She
is
working
on
a
Tamil-English
bilingual
titled
'Chennai
Story'
and
will
be
seen
in
Salaar:
Part
2-Shouryaandaparvam.