Truth Behind Shruti Haasan & Santanu Hazarika's Break Up; Duo Living Separately After Unfollowing Each Other?

Shruti Haasan & Santanu Hazarika Break Up: Shruti Haasan is a popular actress and music composer, who earned her place in the industry despite carrying a legacy that is as high as a mountain. The sizzling beauty always hogs the limelight with her pretty looks, no-frills attitude, outspokenness, and clarity.

Shruti Haasan is now said to have broken up with her boyfriend and live-in partner Santanu Hazarika, with whom she was together for a couple of years now. The duo never shied away from PDA and their regular banter on social media platforms was highly sensational. Reportedly, Shruti Haasan and Santanu Hazarika have said their goodbyes to the relationship to pursue their separate interests.

Santanu Hazarika, is an Assamese from Guwahati and is a multidisciplinary visual artist, who is based in Mumbai. He designs video games and is also an illustrator. When Shruti was working on her book which comprises her poetry, Santanu was working as an illustrator and designer for the book. Their friendship blossomed into love and they soon moved in together.

Shruti Haasan Unfollows Santanu On Social Media

After living together for a couple of years and making dashing public appearances, Shruti Haasan is back in the news for breaking up with Santanu. While she is yet to respond to the news, visibly, the duo unfollowed each other on their social media platforms, and have been living separately for a month, after calling it quits. She also deleted the pictures of them clicked together from her feed.

Shruti Haasan's Work Front

The actress who was seen in Hi Nanna, Salaar: Part 1-Ceasefire was seen in a music video featuring filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj, produced by Kamal Haasan's Raajkamal Films International titled 'Inimel.' She is working on a Tamil-English bilingual titled 'Chennai Story' and will be seen in Salaar: Part 2-Shouryaandaparvam.