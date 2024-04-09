Vidaa Muyarchi Release Date: Ajith Kumar, Trisha, & Magizh Thirumeni's Film Set For A Huge Release On Diwali?

Photo Credit:

Ajith's Vidaa Muyarchi To Release On Diwali Day? Vidaa Muyarchi is the latest action entertainer featuring Ajith in the lead role, written and directed by Magizh Thirumeni. Featuring several renowned actors, the movie recently hit the headlines for the daring stunt performed by Ajith without a body double.

The makers of the film have already sold the digital streaming rights to the OTT giant Netflix for a whopping sum. After the film's successful theatrical run or five weeks from the release date, Ajith's Vidaa Muyarchi will start streaming on the platform.

Vidaa Muyarchi To Hit Screens On Diwali?

Ajith's film is under the making and the post-production works are simultaneously happening along with the shooting. Recently, a daring car stunt performed by Ajith went viral on the internet with his fans going into a frenzy. The movie buffs praised Ajith for his dedication and these updates have amplified expectations for the film.

As per the update, Pushpa 2 of Allu Arjun will hit screens on August 15, Thalapathy Vijay's GOAT is arriving in August, Superstar Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan sealed an October release date while Suriya's Kanguva locked a date in September. Going by these updates, the makers of Vidaa Muyarchi are trying to zero in on Diwali festival week which falls on November 1, reportedly. Check out the tweet below.

Vidaa Muyarchi Cast

This prestigious movie features an ensemble cast in the form of Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Trisha, Regina Cassandra, Arav, and Priya Bhavani Shankar among others in pivotal roles. Trisha and Ajith are coming together after 'Yennai Arindhaal,' which was released in 2015 and was a super success.

Vidaa Muyarchi Crew

While Subaskaran Allirajah is signing cheques for the film under his home banner Lyca Productions, Anirudh Ravichander is hired to compose the entire soundtrack for the movie. Nirav Shah is cranking the camera and NB Srikanth is working as the film's editor.