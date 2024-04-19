Vijay And Ajith: From Early Collaboration To Potential Future Projects

Vijay
and
Ajith
are
the
two
leading
actors
of
Kollywood,
who
have
had
parallel
journeys
to
stardom.
Starting
their
careers
at
the
same
time,
they
faced
numerous
hurdles
but
eventually
rose
to
fame
through
sheer
perseverance
and
hardwork.
Their
only
film
together,
'Rajavin
Parvaiyile'
in
1995,
remains
a
unique
collaboration.
Despite
early
criticisms,
their
dedication
turned
them
into
beloved
superstars.
Their
first
and
only
joint
project,
"Rajavin
Parvaiyile," was
a
missed
opportunity
for
further
collaboration.
Ajith
had
to
leave
another
film,
"Nerukku
Ner,"
due
to
commitments,
and
no
efforts
were
made
to
cast
them
together
again.
This
early
partnership
hinted
at
potential
that
remained
unexplored
as
their
careers
progressed.
As
Vijay
and
Ajith's
success
grew,
so
did
the
competition
between
them,
leading
to
a
rivalry
among
their
fans.
This
was
evident
when
their
films
'Varisu' and
'Thunivu'
were
released
on
the
same
day,
fueling
the
competitive
spirit
between
their
fan
bases.
Despite
this
rivalry,
there's
a
shared
interest
in
working
together
again.
Vijay
has
shown
enthusiasm
for
collaborating
with
Ajith,
even
expressing
a
desire
to
play
a
role
in
Ajith's
film
"Mankatha." This
suggests
that
both
actors
are
open
to
the
idea
of
joining
forces
once
more.
During
the
production
of
"Rajavin
Parvaiyile,"
producer
Soundara
Pandian
disclosed
that
director
S.A.
Chandrasekhar
had
a
specific
condition:
Ilaiyaraaja
must
be
the
music
composer
if
Vijay
was
to
be
in
the
film.
This
requirement
highlights
the
meticulous
planning
behind
their
only
collaboration.
Currently,
Vijay
is
busy
with
his
latest
film
"GOAT,"
directed
by
Venkat
Prabhu
and
set
for
release
on
September
5th.
Meanwhile,
Ajith
is
working
on
"Vadamuyarchi"
under
the
direction
of
Mahti
Thirunavukkarasu.
Additionally,
Vijay
has
ventured
into
politics
with
the
Tamil
Nadu
Victory
Association
and
plans
to
act
in
only
one
more
film.
The
future
prospects
for
both
actors
include
potential
collaborations
that
could
reignite
their
early
camaraderie.
In
summary,
Vijay
and
Ajith's
careers
have
been
marked
by
both
competition
and
mutual
respect.
Their
initial
collaboration
in
"Rajavin
Parvaiyile"
laid
the
groundwork
for
what
could
be
an
exciting
reunion
on
screen.
Despite
their
individual
successes
and
the
emergence
of
fan
rivalries,
the
possibility
of
them
working
together
again
remains
a
topic
of
interest
for
both
their
fans
and
the
film
industry.