Vijay Antony's Romeo Box Office Collection Day 6 Prediction: Vijay Antony's Romcom Maintains Steady Pace

Vijay Antony's Romeo Box Office Collection Day 6 Prediction: Romeo is the latest romantic comedy-drama of Vijay Antony, who also produced and edited the movie written and directed by Vinayak Vaithianathan. The movie starring Mirnalini Ravi hit the screens on April 11 amid decent buzz. This movie was also released across the two Telugu states as 'Love Guru.'

Romeo Synopsis

Arivu (Vijay Antony) leaves for Malaysia to earn money. He returns home to get married when he crosses 35 and is on the lookout for a nice woman. He then visits a family funeral where he sees Leela (Mirnalini Ravi) and falls for her. Leela aspires to become an actress and Aravind manages to convince her parents and Leela as well. They leave for Hyderabad and Aravind does everything to woo his wife including producing a film to make her an actress. What follows next is the story of Romeo.

Romeo Box Office Collection India

Here's a detail on the day-wise box office collection of Vijay Antony's Romeo movie below.

Day 1: Rs 1 Crore

Day 2: Rs 0.61 Crore

Day 3: Rs 0.84 Crore

Day 4: Rs 1.02 Crore

Day 5: Rs 0.45 Crore

Day 6: Rs 0.05 Crore (estimates)

Total 6 Days Collection: Rs 3.97 Crore (approximately)

Romeo Cast

The movie stars Vijay Antony, Mirnalini Ravi, Yogi Babu, VTV Ganesh, Ilavarasu, Thalaivasal Vijay, Sudha, and Sreeja Ravi among others in key roles.

Romeo Crew

Vijay Antony produced the movie under his Vijay Antony Film Corporation banner. Written and directed by Vinayak Vaithianathan, the film's music and background score were composed by Barath Dhanasekar. Vijay Antony turned editor for this film which has its cinematography by Farook J Basha.