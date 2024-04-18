Yaavarum Vallavare OTT Release Date & Time: Samuthirakani's Thriller Is Ready To Stream On Aha Tamil From...

Yaavarum
Vallavare
OTT
Release
Date
On
Aha
Tamil
Out
Now:
Yaavarum
Vallavare
is
an
action
drama
that
stars
Samuthirakani
in
the
lead
role,
written
and
directed
by
Rajendra
Chakravarthy.
The
movie
was
theatrically
released
on
March
15.
Upon
its
initial
release,
the
movie
received
decent-to-mixed
reactions.
The
movie
has
a
hyperlink
narrative.
Yaavarum
Vallavare
Synopsis
The
movie
talks
about
the
lives
of
a
group
of
people
not
related
to
each
other,
whose
lives
take
a
drastic
turn
after
one
unfateful
night.
They
face
various
challenges.
How
did
they
overcome
them?
is
all
about
Yaavarum
Vallavare.
The
story
is
stretched
within
the
period
of
6
PM
to
6
AM.
It
focuses
on
the
reality
that
in
the
face
of
a
challenge
or
a
problem,
people
who
rise
to
the
occasion
can
make
a
huge
difference
and
become
heroes.
There
is
a
man
who
got
released
from
jail
after
five
years
and
hasn't
met
his
wife
and
daughter;
another
man
who
is
in
search
of
his
missing
father;
and
then
a
widow
of
a
soldier.
Yaavarum
Vallavare
OTT
Release
Date
The
movie
is
now
ready
to
stream
on
Aha
Tamil
and
will
be
available
for
subscribers
from
April
19.
The
official
announcement
was
made
regarding
the
movie
Yaavarum
Vallavare's
digital
streaming
debut.
Yaavarum
Vallavare
Cast
Along
with
Samuthirakani,
the
movie
stars
Arundhathi,
Rythvika,
Yogi
Babu,
Devadarshini
Chetan,
Ilavarasu,
Mayilsamy,
Joe
Malluri,
Poster
Nandakumar,
Cheran
Raj,
Motta
Rajendran,
Ramesh
Thilak,
and
Bose
Venkat
among
others
in
key
roles.
Yaavarum
Vallavare
Crew
Written
and
directed
by
Rajendra
Chakravarthi,
the
movie
was
a
production
venture
of
Anand
Joseph
Raj
and
Prabhu
Thilaak
under
the
Thee
Community
Pictures
Production
banner.
N.R.
Raghunathan
composed
the
film's
entire
background
score
and
music.
G
Ramarao
worked
as
the
editor
and
Vettri
Veera
was
the
action
choreographer.
Jai
cranked
the
camera.