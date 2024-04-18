Yaavarum Vallavare OTT Release Date & Time: Samuthirakani's Thriller Is Ready To Stream On Aha Tamil From...

Photo Credit:

Yaavarum Vallavare OTT Release Date On Aha Tamil Out Now: Yaavarum Vallavare is an action drama that stars Samuthirakani in the lead role, written and directed by Rajendra Chakravarthy. The movie was theatrically released on March 15. Upon its initial release, the movie received decent-to-mixed reactions. The movie has a hyperlink narrative.

Yaavarum Vallavare Synopsis

The movie talks about the lives of a group of people not related to each other, whose lives take a drastic turn after one unfateful night. They face various challenges. How did they overcome them? is all about Yaavarum Vallavare.

The story is stretched within the period of 6 PM to 6 AM. It focuses on the reality that in the face of a challenge or a problem, people who rise to the occasion can make a huge difference and become heroes.

There is a man who got released from jail after five years and hasn't met his wife and daughter; another man who is in search of his missing father; and then a widow of a soldier.

Yaavarum Vallavare OTT Release Date

The movie is now ready to stream on Aha Tamil and will be available for subscribers from April 19. The official announcement was made regarding the movie Yaavarum Vallavare's digital streaming debut.

Yaavarum Vallavare Cast

Along with Samuthirakani, the movie stars Arundhathi, Rythvika, Yogi Babu, Devadarshini Chetan, Ilavarasu, Mayilsamy, Joe Malluri, Poster Nandakumar, Cheran Raj, Motta Rajendran, Ramesh Thilak, and Bose Venkat among others in key roles.

Yaavarum Vallavare Crew

Written and directed by Rajendra Chakravarthi, the movie was a production venture of Anand Joseph Raj and Prabhu Thilaak under the Thee Community Pictures Production banner. N.R. Raghunathan composed the film's entire background score and music. G Ramarao worked as the editor and Vettri Veera was the action choreographer. Jai cranked the camera.