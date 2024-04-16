Veteran Actor YG Mahendran Critiques Caste-Based Films in Tamil Cinema

In
a
recent
interview
with
Tamil
Filmibeat,
74-year-old
YG
Mahendran
called
for
an
end
to
caste-based
films.
He
believes
that
the
audience
is
tired
of
movies
that
focus
on
caste
issues.
Mahendran
pointed
out
that
such
films,
which
either
show
the
struggles
of
oppressed
communities
or
glorify
caste
pride,
harm
the
film
industry.
He
stressed
that
cinemas
should
be
places
where
everyone
is
treated
equally,
without
discrimination
based
on
caste.
YG
Mahendran,
who
made
his
acting
debut
in
1970
with
the
film
Navagraham,
has
been
a
part
of
Tamil
cinema
for
decades.
Over
the
years,
he
has
played
significant
roles
in
various
films
like
Nooru
Nooru,
Kaavalam,
and
Hey
Ram.
In
his
conversation
with
Oneindia
Tamil
Filmbeat,
Mahendran
shared
his
views
on
different
aspects
of
cinema,
including
his
criticism
of
caste-based
films.
He
urged
directors
to
stop
making
such
movies
and
asked
journalists
not
to
support
them,
highlighting
that
these
films
lead
to
more
violence
and
benefit
no
one.
Mahendran
also
expressed
his
concern
over
the
excessive
violence
depicted
in
movies
today.
He
humorously
noted
that
filmmakers
seem
to
be
purchasing
gallons
of
blood
for
their
fight
scenes,
instead
of
focusing
on
other
production
needs.
Additionally,
he
praised
the
film
'Goodnight,'
starring
Manikandan,
for
its
unique
take
on
sleep
and
its
thought-provoking
content.
Mahendran
encouraged
directors
to
seek
out
fresh
and
innovative
stories,
suggesting
that
audiences
are
ready
to
appreciate
new
ideas
in
cinema.