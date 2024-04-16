Veteran Actor YG Mahendran Critiques Caste-Based Films in Tamil Cinema

In a recent interview with Tamil Filmibeat, 74-year-old YG Mahendran called for an end to caste-based films. He believes that the audience is tired of movies that focus on caste issues. Mahendran pointed out that such films, which either show the struggles of oppressed communities or glorify caste pride, harm the film industry. He stressed that cinemas should be places where everyone is treated equally, without discrimination based on caste.

YG Mahendran, who made his acting debut in 1970 with the film Navagraham, has been a part of Tamil cinema for decades. Over the years, he has played significant roles in various films like Nooru Nooru, Kaavalam, and Hey Ram. In his conversation with Oneindia Tamil Filmbeat, Mahendran shared his views on different aspects of cinema, including his criticism of caste-based films. He urged directors to stop making such movies and asked journalists not to support them, highlighting that these films lead to more violence and benefit no one.

Mahendran also expressed his concern over the excessive violence depicted in movies today. He humorously noted that filmmakers seem to be purchasing gallons of blood for their fight scenes, instead of focusing on other production needs. Additionally, he praised the film 'Goodnight,' starring Manikandan, for its unique take on sleep and its thought-provoking content. Mahendran encouraged directors to seek out fresh and innovative stories, suggesting that audiences are ready to appreciate new ideas in cinema.