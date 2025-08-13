7 Reasons Why Rajinikanth & Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie Is the Most Anticipated Tamil Action Thriller Of 2025

7 Reasons To Watch Coolie: The upcoming Tamil action thriller Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner, is gearing up for a worldwide theatrical release on 14 August 2025. Featuring an ensemble cast led by Rajinikanth, the film combines large-scale production, a multi-location shoot, and an array of familiar and new on-screen collaborations. Here are seven notable aspects that create anticipation ahead of its debut.

Lokesh Kanagaraj's Direction

Known for delivering blockbuster action films such as Kaithi, Master, Vikram, and Leo, director Lokesh Kanagaraj now takes on his next major venture with Rajinikanth, a collaboration that fans have been eagerly awaiting.

Star-Studded Ensemble

Alongside Rajinikanth, the main cast features Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, Upendra, and Aamir Khan. Supporting roles are filled by Rachita Ram, Reba Monica John, Junior MGR, Kanna Ravi, Monisha Blessy, Kaali Venkat, and Charle. Pooja Hegde appears in the song "Monica."

Music by Anirudh Ravichander

The soundtrack marks Anirudh Ravichander's fourth collaboration with Lokesh Kanagaraj and his fifth with Rajinikanth. The singles "Chikitu," "Monica," "Mobsta," and "Powerhouse" have already made their mark on the music charts.

Antagonists Nagarjuna and Soubin Shahir

Nagarjuna and Soubin Shahir are set to play key antagonists in Coolie, and their involvement has generated considerable interest among fans. Nagarjuna's presence is expected to bring a strong, commanding villainous character, while Soubin Shahir's role is anticipated to add complexity to the film's conflict. Viewers are eager to see how both actors interpret their antagonist roles in this high-profile project.

Visual Scale

Coolie has generated interest for its anticipated visual scale, given director Lokesh Kanagaraj's track record with action films. The cinematography by Girish Gangadharan and editing by Philomin Raj have also been points of discussion, with audiences curious to see how these aspects shape the film's overall presentation and pacing. These technical elements are among the factors viewers are watching closely ahead of the release.

Cameos

The film's cameo appearances have also generated considerable buzz. Aamir Khan and Upendra are featured in special roles, and their presence is among the most anticipated aspects of Coolie. Fans are also speculating about the possibility of additional surprise cameos, adding to the intrigue surrounding the release.

A-Certificate, Strong Violence

The British Board of Film Classification has given Coolie a "15" rating for strong violence, while in India it will release uncut with an "A" certificate. The certification has further heightened anticipation to witness the film's intense action sequences, especially as director Lokesh Kanagaraj has previously stated in an interview that he enjoys filming violent scenes. The final cut also includes a 25-second tribute to Rajinikanth's 50 years in cinema, bringing the runtime to 170 minutes and 22 seconds.

With these elements in place, Coolie is set for a high-profile launch across multiple territories on 14 August 2025.