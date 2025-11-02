Aaryan Box Office Collection Day 2: Vishnu Vishal-Starrer Crime Thriller Film Crosses ₹3 Crore In India

Aaryan Box Office Collection: Aaryan, the Tamil crime thriller starring Vishnu Vishal, continues its initial run at the box office as it entered the third day of release on Sunday, November 2, 2025. The film, directed by Praveen K and produced under the banner of Vishnu Vishal Studioz, hit theaters across India on Friday, October 31.

According to early reports from box office tracking platform Sacnilk, Aaryan has earned an estimated 3.19 crore (India net) over its first two days. The film opened with ₹1.2 crore on Friday and saw a significant jump on Saturday, collecting around ₹1.99 crore, representing a growth of over 65% from its first day.

Storyline, Cast, Crew, and Early Box Office Tracking of Aaryan

The film features Vishnu Vishal in the lead role, supported by Shraddha Srinath, K. Selvaraghavan, Maanasa Choudhary, Karunakaran, Tarak Ponnappa, Sai Ronak, Maala Parvathi, and Vela Ramamurthy. The story revolves around a middle-aged, unsuccessful writer who announces his plan to execute the perfect crime. What follows is a tense cat-and-mouse scenario, as a determined police officer and his team race against time to stop a series of meticulously planned murders.

The technical team behind the film includes cinematographer Harish Kannan, music composer Ghibran, and editor San Lokesh. Stunt coordination was managed by Stunt Silva and PC Stunts Prabhu, while the production design was handled by S. Jayachandran. Costume design and styling were led by Vinod Sundar with additional styling by Varshini Sankar. Sound design and audiography were managed by Sachin Sudhakaran, Hariharan N, and Tapas Nayak. Visual effects were executed by Hocus Pocus, and post-production work was overseen by Bridge PostWorks and Seed Studios.

With Sunday marking the third day in theaters, trade analysts are monitoring audience response and word-of-mouth reception to determine the first-weekend trajectory of the film. The growth observed on Saturday suggests that Aaryan could maintain steady collections over the weekend.

The film continues its run, with box office numbers over the next two days likely to provide a clearer picture of its commercial performance.