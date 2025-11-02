Aaryan Box Office Collection Day 3 Early Updates: Vishnu Vishal Set To Beat FIR To Create THIS Record

Aaryan Box Office Collection Day 3 Early Updates: Vishnu Vishal is making waves with his upcoming film, Aaryan. Fans are eagerly awaiting its release. Following his performance in Oho Enthan Baby, this marks his second film of the year. Aaryan, a crime thriller, is written and directed by newcomer Praveen K. The film stars Shraddha Srinath and Maanasa Choudhary as leads, with Selvaraghavan playing a significant role. Aaryan's trailer has generated significant excitement, showcasing an intense chase between a dedicated cop and a ruthless serial killer.

This gripping narrative of Aaryan promised to blend drama and tension effectively, keeping viewers engaged throughout. Produced by Vishnu Vishal himself, Aaryan is set to be one of the year's most anticipated releases. Aaryan's storyline revolves around an investigative thriller theme. It follows a determined police officer on the hunt for a cold-blooded murderer. The trailer hints at an emotional journey filled with suspense and unexpected twists. The combination of a compelling plot and strong performances has heightened expectations among audiences. Interestingly, the movie has been maintaining a steady hold at the box office during the opening weekend.

Aaryan Box Office Collection Day 3 Early Updates

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Aaryan has been going slow and steady at the box office during the opening weekend. After minting Rs 1.99cr on day 2 (first Saturday), Aaryan has minted Rs 1.19cr on day 3 (first Sunday) until 8:30 pm. As a result, Aaryan's overall collection stands at 4.35cr after the opening weekend. To note, Aaryan has minted Rs 3.18cr during the opening weekend at the box office

Aaryan To Beat FIR 3 Days Collection

To note, with a steady hold at the box office, Aaryan is likely to beat the three days collection of Vishnu Vishal's FIR which happens to be Rs 4.96cr.

Meanwhile, talking about Aaryan, Vishnu Vishal stated, "It was a challenge to bring this on screen, let's just say that. And whenever I do a thriller, it gets compared to Ratsasan. But I wanted to give the audience a different experience this time around, and I think Aaryan is just that. The concept just clicked for me and I believe it will for the audience, too".