Aaryan Early Review: Vishnu Vishal's Film Is A Racy & Gripping Thriller; Twists Are...

Aaryan Early Review: Vishnu Vishal is all over the headlines for his upcoming release Aaryan and the fans can't keep calm about it. After leaving a mark with his stint in Oho Enthan Baby, Vishnu Vishal is here with the second release of the year. For the uninitiated, Aaryan is a crime thriller written and directed by debutant Praveen K. The movie also features Shraddha Srinath and Maanasa Choudhary in the lead roles, alongside Selvaraghavan in an important role. With a stellar cast and intriguing trailer has made Aaryan as one of the most anticipated releases of the year.

Produced by Vishnu Vishal, Aaryan is an investigative thriller featuring revolving around a determined cop who is chasing a cold-blooded serial killer. The trailer of Aaryan teased an intense game of pursuit, hinting at a gripping crime story filled with emotional depth. The storyline promised to keep audiences on the edge of their seats, blending elements of drama and tension seamlessly. As Aaryan has managed to create a massive buzz in the town, we have got our hands on the early review of Aaryan

Aaryan Early Review

As per a viral tweet, Aryan comes with an intriguing first half which will keep the audience on their toes. The tweet read as, "The first 30 minutes are refreshingly unique something unseen in the Tamil thriller space. The narrative then slides into a gripping serial-killer zone, keeping the pace tight and high till interval. A racy and engaging first half".

Aaryan Critic Review

On the other hand, film critic and business expert Ramesh Bala stated shared his review and gave the movie a rating of 4 stars. He tweeted, "A riveting investigative thriller with a totally new premise. Unpredictable twists.. Racy and gripping.. @TheVishnuVishal performs at his best.. Investigative Cop.. @selvaraghavan very meaty role.. He has performed well.. @ShraddhaSrinath is good.. So is @Maanasa_chou @GhibranVaibodha BGM 🔥 Writer/Director @adamworx has taken a totally new premise and delivers a solid thriller! Go for it".

Meanwhile, talking about Aaryan, Vishnu Vishal stated, "It was a challenge to bring this on screen, let's just say that. And whenever I do a thriller, it gets compared to Ratsasan. But I wanted to give the audience a different experience this time around, and I think Aaryan is just that. The concept just clicked for me and I believe it will for the audience, too".